Column: The pleasures of Whitsun

It may have escaped your notice, but today is Pentecost. If you attended church this morning at one of the traditional Christian denominations, you heard all about it. Even then, you might not have recognized it as Whitsunday.
Whitsunday used to have as public a face as Easter or Christmas, but we no longer enjoy the secular events tied to it. They began in medieval times, when the Lord of the Manor gave his serfs a week's rest. That practice took hold and persisted in parts of Europe right through the Industrial Revolution.
Especially so in England, where it had long been observed as Beltane, the beginning of summer; one of the ancient, quarterly, Gaelic festivals which marked the year, roughly aligned with the beginning of the four seasons.
Beltane was a time when cattle were driven out to pasture. The advent of summer inspired bonfires, feasts and a variety of games and contests to greet the warmer days ahead. As was the church’s habit, these activities were absorbed into Pentecost as each country was taken into the Christian fold.
Pentecost is a Greek term for 50 days: the seventh Sunday after Easter. It celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit, a visitation that inspired the Apostles to begin their work of converting the world. (When I was a kid, it was always "The Holy Ghost." I recall that it took a while for everyone to adjust to what was considered the more appropriate term. I still have lapses.)
It was in England and Ireland that Pentecost began to be called Whitsunday. "Whit" is a shortened version of "white." Vestments worn that day and the following Sunday are traditionally red, but in Britain, white was often substituted, and it was also the custom for members of the congregation to wear white. This is said to be a remembrance of the white garments worn by early catechumens. These were aspirants who had undergone a lengthy preparation for Baptism, which was finally celebrated on Pentecost.
Early in the 15th century, an Augustinian cleric, John Mirk, advised parishioners in Shropshire that the real meaning of Whitsunday was "wit" rather than "white," since this was the day when the Holy Spirit infused the Apostles with knowledge and understanding (wit) and wisdom. Whatever the origin, Whitsunday, often shortened to Whitsun, was popular and its observance extended into the following Sunday, a period called Whitsuntide or Whit Week.
As the first holiday of the summer, Whit Week was filled with activity. There were boat races, foot races, wrestling and boxing matches, pageants, fairs, walks, special songs, and Morris dances to mark one of the happiest times in Britain. Eventually, there were parades which remained annual events in places like Manchester into modern times. Even the Industrial Revolution yielded to the spirit of the feast.
While Whitsuntide first had been a pause in agricultural activity, the burgeoning industrial era adapted to the custom. Factories were closed during the week for cleaning and commercial activity curtailed. Women, dressed in white, went on shopping excursions as the men concentrated on games and drinking bouts.
Every day of the week day after Pentecost was dubbed "Whit," and Whit Monday became a national holiday, remaining so until it was replaced in 1972 by a bank holiday. Vestiges of the centuries-old celebration remain, primarily in rural areas, but the Halcyon days of Beltane and Whit Week are largely forgotten.
Pentecost persists. It celebrates the third person of the Trinity, one of the most difficult teachings in Christianity. There is no rational way to explain this concept which took shape in the 4th or 5th century. There are references to "the spirit" scattered throughout the gospels. One which links all three persons is in Matthew 28:19:
"Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit . . ."
But there is only one verse which specifically binds the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit into one God: 1 John 5:7: "There are three that bear witness in heaven: the Father, the Word, and the Spirit, and these three are one."
Biblical scholars claim that this phrase was added by a later scribe to give the doctrine of the Trinity a scriptural foundation.
Most Christians accept the Trinity without question. Some reject it; some downplay it; theologians argue the matter without resolution: it is a mystery, an article of faith. But Pentecost remains to honor the spirit which inspires humans to live worthy and loving lives. Pentecost is a solemn rite; Whitsun is fun.
Make room for both today.
