Column: The pleasures of Whitsun

It may have escaped your notice, but today is Pentecost. If you attended church this morning at one of the traditional Christian denominations, you heard all about it. Even then, you might not have recognized it as Whitsunday.

Whitsunday used to have as public a face as Easter or Christmas, but we no longer enjoy the secular events tied to it. They began in medieval times, when the Lord of the Manor gave his serfs a week's rest. That practice took hold and persisted in parts of Europe right through the Industrial Revolution.

Especially so in England, where it had long been observed as Beltane, the beginning of summer; one of the ancient, quarterly, Gaelic festivals which marked the year, roughly aligned with the beginning of the four seasons.

Beltane was a time when cattle were driven out to pasture. The advent of summer inspired bonfires, feasts and a variety of games and contests to greet the warmer days ahead. As was the church’s habit, these activities were absorbed into Pentecost as each country was taken into the Christian fold.