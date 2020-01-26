Column: The peace we long for

In my 30s and 40s, I thought I was "doing it" for my kids; in my 60s and 70s, I tell myself it's for my grandkids. But, truthfully, I can't prepare the world for my grandkids; I can prepare them for the world — a little. Sometimes I wonder what tools they will need. Survival skills: How to catch and skin a rabbit, how to build a fire, how to shoot a gun accurately, how to hack a data base, how to manipulate a system that many already manipulate. What will they need to know?

Because I am a pastor, I am allowed to engage Jesus in this monologue.

Some of my friends see Jesus and Caesar as opposite sides of the coin. In an ideal world, that functions. But that coin has to function in the real world, just as Jesus did.

So do I. The real world immerses me in the hopes and fortitude dropped at my doorstep by those who sleep in my basement, sit at my dining room table, meet me for lunch — all to not only encourage me to share the vision of their various candidates, but stiffen my backbone, pique my curiosity and spur me to action.