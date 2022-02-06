Column: The love of our extreme hearts

I see red. It must be February. Shops are festooned with varying shades of red trying to promote purchases to bring you love or to bring to your love. We pause for a moment and give the groundhog a day, but otherwise February is about love.

Love is an extreme emotion, and I think February is about extremes. There are frigid days when the air feels like an arctic blast that makes your eyes water and tears freeze on your cheeks. Some days the outdoors is completely white; the sky the same color as the snow-covered hillsides, making the horizon seem non-existent while the snow is either gently falling and suggesting a sense of coziness, providing a cushion of softness, or it is thick and swirling, blinding us with its intensity. Other days are dreary and ugly without the brightness of sun or snow, the darkness brings gloominess and depression. Maybe February gives us such extremes to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed, since its days are fewer than all the other months and it feels the need to shout at us for recognition.

Love is easy when a warm, pink-cheeked baby is placed in your arms, or a toddler tumbles on the floor with a new puppy, or when the sweet boy in class helps you collect the papers that have fallen all over the floor after you dropped your books as you tripped over the leg of a desk because your eyes were scanning the room looking for him instead of watching where you were going.

Love isn’t always easy though. I remember my jumble of feelings when I was given a Valentine once; it was a humorous card, but it implied feelings that scared me. I shouldn’t have been surprised by the card, as I had been going out with the giver of the card, but I was surprised by his willingness to admit his feelings. I was guarding mine. I had lived through the heartbreak of young love gone wrong and didn’t want to go through it again. I imagine my weird reaction of distancing myself caused confusion for him, who had probably just bought the card because of the cute lambs on the front and the funny saying inside. That wasn’t the last time my weird reaction caused confusion for some unsuspecting young man. I owe apologies to the mothers of sons whose hearts I have confused.

Yes, love is hard. Not just young love, but all love. Types of love that are expected to be hard are unrequited love, love between teenagers and their parents, the strained love of siblings caught up in petty rifts, love of those who are separated due to timing or circumstance, the distant love of friends strewn across the country, a love no longer recognizable by an aging spouse or parent, and the giant abyss of love left behind when someone dies.

The hardest love of all is tough love. When the decisions you need to make for and about the person you love are not going to be well-received by that person, it takes extreme courage to exhibit that kind of love. When what you need to do will be hard at the moment, but you can see a better future ahead because of what you are willing to do in the present, that is tough love. That is a love to be admired.

I think that just as February knows it is too short to not be extreme, we feel the same about our lives. We are willing to live through hard love because our hearts are nothing if not extreme.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

