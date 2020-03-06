Column: The lessons from Bloomberg run

The Twitterverse is aflame with righteous indignation about former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's short-lived presidential campaign. In addition to the usual class-based resentments, there were plenty of observations about the great things he could have done for people in need, for millennials or for humanity in general with the more than half a billion dollars he spent on advertisements.

I wasn't a Bloomberg backer, but that's just silly. We can play that game with every dollar spent on nonessential items — after all, the $1,400 you spent last year on cable TV could have bought quite a few meals for the homeless people of Los Angeles County. Bloomberg's an attractive target because of the scale of his spending, but the principle is the same. It's a rare human being who devotes more than 20% of his or her income to charity, let alone every available dollar. Bloomberg, at least, has pledged to give the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes (and that doesn't include elections).

And you know what? Bloomberg's personal fortune remains many times larger than the amount he spent on his campaign. He has plenty of money left to do good works. It's not an either/or question here — either Bloomberg runs for the presidency or he does something the Twitterverse considers worthwhile with his money.

