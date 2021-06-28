Column: The FDA's Alzheimer's mistake is already worsening

The FDA released a memo Tuesday describing its reasoning for going all in on amyloid. It cites analyses supporting a link between plaque reduction and slower patient decline and explaining away Biogen's messy data. But those analyses weren't reviewed by external experts and are disturbingly biased.

Lilly's approval pursuit won't clear things up. Donanemab may be even better than Biogen's at clearing amyloid. But the evidence of patient benefit is once again mixed and comes from only 257 patients. The trial appeared to slow cognitive decline, but the effect was mild and only visible on a scale that hasn't previously been used extensively in Alzheimer's trials. The drug showed no benefit at all on a variety of other measures.

The consequences of another accelerated approval would be dire. It would attract more R&D dollars toward amyloid drugs, which appear to have a very mild effect at best. Billions of dollars that would be better spent better working on an understanding of Alzheimer's and truly transformational drugs will be spent on possible placebos. And the whole biopharma industry will get even more incentive to keep studying weak drugs.

The FDA can right the ship. Lilly is already running a larger trial that could provide better evidence for its medicine and the amyloid hypothesis as soon as 2023. Results from other amyloid-targeting drugs from Biogen and Roche Holding AG could be available by then as well. By waiting a bit and conducting a public evaluation of the evidence for amyloid with more data, the agency could reset expectations and its standards instead of opening the barn door wider.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

