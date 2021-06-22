Column: The enemies of free thought

In 1919, in Abrams v. U. S., Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes tried to explain to the American people why the Founding Fathers opted for freedom of speech and press in the First Amendment, rather than censorship.
"When men have realized that time has upset many fighting faiths, they may come to believe ... that the ultimate good desired is better reached by the free trade of ideas — that the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market, and that truth is the only ground upon which their wishes safely can be carried out," Holmes wrote.
In 1953, another great Supreme Court justice, William O. Douglas, echoed Holmes in United States v. Rumely in 1953:
"These tracts may be the essence of wisdom to some; to others their point of view and philosophy may be anathema. To some ears their words may be harsh and repulsive; to others they may carry the hope of the future. ... Like the publishers of newspapers, magazines, or books, this publisher bids for the minds of men in the market place of ideas.
"The aim of the historic struggle for a free press was 'to establish and preserve the right of the English people to full information in respect of the doings or misdoings of their government.' ... Censorship or previous restraint is banned. ... The [First Amendment's] command that 'Congress shall make no law *** abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press' has behind it a long history. It expresses the confidence that the safety of society depends on the tolerance of government for hostile as well as friendly criticism, that in a community where men's minds are free, there must be room for the unorthodox as well as the orthodox views."
When I was in law school at Notre Dame, one of my professors, Robert E. Rhodes, Jr., opined that our U.S. democracy functions best when small "bureaucracies" vie with each other to gain the public's attention.
If you are not worried about America's direction, you should be. Monopoly is once again rearing its ugly head. Monopoly, the deadly enemy of free enterprise and of the American consumer, is also the mortal enemy of free thought, speech, press and religion
There are certain things our government is barred from doing by our Bill of Rights. It cannot shut down or censor free speech, consistently with the First Amendment. Nor can it establish its favored religion.
But what if, instead of shutting down all criticism itself, it encourages and allows its cronies in the media to do the shutdown or engage in censorship on its behalf?
For over 200 years the American press has wrapped itself with the First Amendment and gloried in printing discordant ideas. Now suddenly in the age of "woke," all ideas and speech that might undermine its own cherish dogmas must be suppressed. The marketplace of ideas is being shut down. The swamp knows best.
But when Facebook, Twitter, the major TV networks and the newspapers deny discordant opinions space on their respective platforms, what does that do to the free speech rights of the American people? Is there a practical difference to our free speech rights if, instead of the government telling the press it cannot print certain stories or opinion, the press voluntarily engages in conscious parallelism to suppress the very stories the government would choose to kill?
That "contest of idea" is less likely to exist when the Nexstar Media Group owns 197 TV stations, and controls numbers of others. Or when in the words of Justice Clarence Thomas, when "Google is the gatekeeper between that user and the speech of others 90% of the time. It can suppress content by deindexing or downlisting a search result or by steering users .... Facebook and Twitter can greatly narrow a person’s information flow through similar means."
During the newsboy strike of 1899, Joseph Pulitzer is reputed to have said, "If it's not in the papers, it never happened." When "disfavored" Americans wrote that the Covid virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, and/or implied that Hunter Biden and those around him were on the payroll of Communist China, Twitter and Facebook deleted those allegations from their platforms. The mainstream media refused to air them on their TV networks, and refused them space in their newspapers. The justification was that they were "false news" or "denials of science." Very similar justifications were used by Hitler, Stalin and Mao used to destroy free press in their countries.
In 1868, when the first Memorial Day celebrations were held on Arsenal Island — two local little "bureaucracies" — provided very different coverage. The Rock Island Union commended the proceedings. The Rock Island Evening Argus bitterly denounced them. When I was a boy in Chicago, my parents subscribed to the Tribune, the Daily News, the Herald American and the Sun Times. They rarely agreed on anything.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline is a retired circuit court judge and a regular columnist for this newspaper.