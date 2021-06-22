Column: The enemies of free thought

In 1919, in Abrams v. U. S., Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes tried to explain to the American people why the Founding Fathers opted for freedom of speech and press in the First Amendment, rather than censorship.

"When men have realized that time has upset many fighting faiths, they may come to believe ... that the ultimate good desired is better reached by the free trade of ideas — that the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market, and that truth is the only ground upon which their wishes safely can be carried out," Holmes wrote.

In 1953, another great Supreme Court justice, William O. Douglas, echoed Holmes in United States v. Rumely in 1953:

"These tracts may be the essence of wisdom to some; to others their point of view and philosophy may be anathema. To some ears their words may be harsh and repulsive; to others they may carry the hope of the future. ... Like the publishers of newspapers, magazines, or books, this publisher bids for the minds of men in the market place of ideas.