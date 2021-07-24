Column: The duties of grandparenting

For those who retire prematurely to help out with babysitting, it's even worse. By working longer, you may get more Social Security credits to be eligible for benefits, contribute more to retirement accounts and potentially have more health benefits.

There may be health risks to consider, too. While there could be other benefits to interacting with children, such as keeping depression at bay and staying mentally sharp, grandparents spending time with young children could be exposed to more germs. A vaccinated grandparent could still contract COVID-19 if exposed to an unvaccinated child for long periods of time.

There are emotional costs to weigh as well. Taking care of children is rewarding, but it can be a grind. Grandparents may start to feel resentful or that they're being taken for granted if there isn't enough appreciation expressed.

And finally, it's important to consider the effects of grandparent care on grandchildren. One study shows that a child's health may suffer when grandparents are in charge as grandparents tend to allow children to eat more sweets and non-nutritious food than parents do. More systematic research is needed, though, to see what the health outcomes are when grandparents are helping with child rearing.

Ultimately, it comes down to balance and setting boundaries. If you decide to help out, be sure to set schedules from the beginning, such as certain days of the week for a set number of hours. Limiting the amount of time could prove to be the best arrangement of all.

Teresa Ghilarducci is the Schwartz Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research. She's the co-author of "Rescuing Retirement" and a member of the board of directors of the Economic Policy Institute. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners. It was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

