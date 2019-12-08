Column: The difficulty of being an optimist

It's preferable to be an optimist rather than a pessimist, but even better to be a realist. Unfortunately, that's tough, especially in these days when we are bombarded with so much information that it's difficult to sift through the confusion to find something approaching the truth.
"What is truth?" is what Pilate is said to have asked Jesus is chapter 38 of John's gospel. Scholars consider John's the least reliable of the gospels, and it is doubtful that the conversation ever took place. In biblical times, Jerusalem Passover troublemakers were routinely arrested by Roman soldiers and crucified without ceremony or official review.
But the question deserves to be remembered, for absolute truth is elusive, not just in theology, but in all aspects of life. It is especially hard in this day of information overload, when one cannot separate fact from propaganda. (Thank you, Facebook, Twitter and company.)
One would think facts play an essential role in the pursuit of truth, but when they are in opposition to what we'd prefer to think, we search around for a "fact" that comports with our opinion. And in this day of vast, unfiltered information, such "facts" are easy to find.
The Roman stoic emperor Marcus Aurelius spoke to this situation: "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth." Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche put it more bluntly: "There are no facts, only interpretations."
We are currently caught up in an impeachment hearing, one in which President Trump is accused of misusing his executive powers, the only cure for which is expulsion from office. What are the facts? What is the truth?
It is clear that Trump tried to get President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to claim he was investigating Joe Biden. There was no obligation to actually do so, just to say it. That's all you need in today's poisoned political discourse; Zelensky said it, that's a fact. Not the truth of the situation, but a useful campaign "fact."
The problem is compounded when you understand that Trump was holding up an appropriation for our ally, Ukraine, which desperately needed it for weapons in its war against Russia, our enemy. He was willing to release the funds and grant Zelensky a White House meeting only if he agreed to make that statement. Trump came within an ace of getting what he wanted, but someone blew the whistle and he had to release the funds.
This kind of behavior is nothing new in Trump's history. During the 2016 campaign, he spoke of his transactions with politicians: "I give to everybody. When they call, I give. And you know what? When I need something from them, two years later, three years later, I call them. They are there for me." If that worked in business, why not in international dealings?
Well, it happens to qualify as a "high crime or misdemeanor" or, looked at coldly, as bribery or extortion. You could throw in obstruction of justice as well, not only for demanding that prime White House witnesses refuse to obey congressional subpoenas, but also for 10 similar cases of obstruction in the Mueller report. (What? You haven't read it yet?)
We have had three prior congressional impeachment actions, all of which have resulted in acquittal (Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton) or resignation (Richard Nixon). Even though the case against Trump is the most serious, it seems fated for the same outcome.
This is largely because facts and truth don't count. The Democratic majority has the facts, but the Republicans prefer their interpretations of them. And since the facts work against them, they attack the process as illegal (it isn't) or politically inspired (that certainly is a factor, but not a determining one.)
So, what is the truth of the situation? As a realist, I would have to say it isn't relevant. What counts for the Republicans is re-election. The Republican Party no longer exists; it is now the Trump Machine and deviation from the current cult of personality means you're history.
For the Democrats, it's an attempt to keep democracy from continuing to morph into an oligarchy (it pretty much is already) or a dictatorship, something for which Trump's re-election will pave the way. It may be a losing battle, but one worth the fight, even a losing one.
Really hard to be an optimist about this.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.