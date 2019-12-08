Column: The difficulty of being an optimist

We are currently caught up in an impeachment hearing, one in which President Trump is accused of misusing his executive powers, the only cure for which is expulsion from office. What are the facts? What is the truth?

It is clear that Trump tried to get President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to claim he was investigating Joe Biden. There was no obligation to actually do so, just to say it. That's all you need in today's poisoned political discourse; Zelensky said it, that's a fact. Not the truth of the situation, but a useful campaign "fact."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The problem is compounded when you understand that Trump was holding up an appropriation for our ally, Ukraine, which desperately needed it for weapons in its war against Russia, our enemy. He was willing to release the funds and grant Zelensky a White House meeting only if he agreed to make that statement. Trump came within an ace of getting what he wanted, but someone blew the whistle and he had to release the funds.

This kind of behavior is nothing new in Trump's history. During the 2016 campaign, he spoke of his transactions with politicians: "I give to everybody. When they call, I give. And you know what? When I need something from them, two years later, three years later, I call them. They are there for me." If that worked in business, why not in international dealings?