Column: The criminal justice system's failings

That leaves the apparent perjury by Skalnik that Dailey _ who says he knew Skalnik was a snitch and refused to talk to him in jail _ confessed to the crime.

It would be comforting to say, well, this is an aberration. But it's not. Skalnik's testimony helped send dozens of people to prison, and three others besides Dailey to death row.

But it's not just Skalnik. At least one in five exonerations involve convictions based at least in part on testimony by jailhouse informants. In murder cases, the National Registry of Exonerations reports at least 70% of exonerations involved lying witnesses and official misconduct.

Florida is the nation's leader in murder exonerations with 29 cases (Dailey would be the 30th); California, the most populous state, has had five convicted murders later exonerated. A study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences estimated that at least 4% of the 2,500 people on death row nationwide are innocent of the crimes for which they have been condemned.

That's roughly 100 people.

Statistics can be cold. The story of how Skalnik played the system, and credulous investigators and prosecutors, puts it into a human dimension.

As do the stories of Cameron Todd Willingham, Carlos DeLuna and others put to death despite clear signs of their innocence, or, at a minimum, significant doubts as to their guilt.

Scott Martelle is a member of the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times.

