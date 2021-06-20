Column: The circle of life

Grandmothers everywhere will revolt when I confess that it wasn’t love at first sight when my first grandchild was born. Other family members were oohing and ahhing at first sight. As a former labor and delivery nurse I was pleased to see a robust, pink, baby boy with good muscle tone kicking and stretching on a warmer bed. Then it happened. My son, coming from the back of the nursery, entered my line of vision, approached the warmer bed and I lost control of my emotions. My baby scooped his baby up in his arms and carried him to the window. When he presented his son to us, it was like he was a new creature. He was a new creature; now he was not only my son, he was a father.

Pride, love and joy radiated off of his being as surely as if he were Mufasa when Rafiki was presenting Simba to the pride.