Column: The circle of life

Grandmothers everywhere will revolt when I confess that it wasn’t love at first sight when my first grandchild was born. Other family members were oohing and ahhing at first sight. As a former labor and delivery nurse I was pleased to see a robust, pink, baby boy with good muscle tone kicking and stretching on a warmer bed. Then it happened. My son, coming from the back of the nursery, entered my line of vision, approached the warmer bed and I lost control of my emotions. My baby scooped his baby up in his arms and carried him to the window. When he presented his son to us, it was like he was a new creature. He was a new creature; now he was not only my son, he was a father.
Pride, love and joy radiated off of his being as surely as if he were Mufasa when Rafiki was presenting Simba to the pride.
As much as I adore my grandchildren, the best part of being a grandmother is watching my son be a dad. I have been proud of him since the moment I first held him in my arms and looked into his wonder-filled eyes, but nothing he has ever done has made me more proud of him than the way he parents his children, all five of them. To start with, he chose an amazing woman to be their mother, which was very wise. He changed diapers from hour one and shared in the basic physical care of the children, which fascinates me. There weren’t times in his life when he had the opportunity to care for babies or toddlers yet he seemed to know how. Are parenting books that thorough?
My own father lived to be 95 years old and I was blessed to live within three miles of him my entire life. He taught me how to call trump and not renege during a card game. At our kitchen table he carefully opened my new checking account ledger, creased back the page so it would stay open, then showed me how to record entries and the importance of balancing the account monthly.
Some of my favorite times with my dad were when my mother worked the night-shift. He would pick me up from school at lunchtime and take me to Harold’s Coney Island in downtown Rock Island. We sat on stools at the counter and he beamed while introducing me to the waitress and the cook. I felt like visiting royalty.
I watch my son as he teaches his children not only how to hold a baseball bat, break an egg or strategize in chess; but how to overcome fear and anxiety, how to be generous to others, and how to acknowledge and control emotion. I listen to him converse with the kids as they speak about their day, and my heart melts as I hear how his responses encourage kindness, bravery, compassion, and inclusivity.
They learn from him, but he learns from them also. He still looks at the world with wonder in his eyes, and I believe that helps him to see what is important. He doesn’t just see a passel of kids that he has to get to activities scattered across town. He sees their developing personalities, and his generosity and compassion increases as he notices how one of the children interacts with a person in need or how another child brightens the day of others by making them feel important.
As he becomes aware of the character traits of the children, of their virtues, his own character is broadened and enhanced.
His fatherhood sparks memories of my own father and it produces a hope that I will one day see one of his sons present a newborn to the family.
It's the circle of life.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.