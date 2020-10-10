Column: The CDC's missed opportunities

Physical distance is believed to protect us from virus-laden droplets, which we were told caused most coronavirus infection. But masks don't just keep those droplets from making it far from their owners' mouths and noses. They also cut down on the transmission of virus carried in aerosol form, wafting in the air for minutes and possibly hours.

Many of us had heard long ago that COVID-19 might be transmitted in aerosol form. The problem was that the CDC wasn't buying it. It's taken the CDC months to concede that airborne transmission of the virus is a serious concern, though scientists have been pleading for this recognition for months. The agency finally admitted it this week.

Aerosolized virus could certainly help explain the big differences we've seen in the virus risk for people outdoors versus inside. A droplet sneezed or coughed on us will be a problem in either setting. But aerosol disperses outside, diluting the viral load we otherwise might breathe, especially if we're moving around instead of sitting down for an hour at a restaurant patio. Indoors, even if we're a good distance from each other, it's hanging around us with nowhere else to go.