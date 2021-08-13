Column: Taking odds on the end of the world

It's a phrase used to describe a new United Nations report out this week indicating the planet is warming at a rate that's probably irreversible, with co-author Linda Mearns, senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, noting that "It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide."

But when it's 113 degrees in Greece, parts of which are being called "a biblical catastrophe," when there have been 217 wildfires in Turkey since July 18, when there are killer floods in Germany and Belgium, when it's so dry in Madagascar that back-to-back droughts could mean famine for up to half a million people, when Northern California is a tinderbox and more than 100 fires are burning in 14 states, when UCLA scientists are saying 2021 is the driest the West has been since 1580, when shellfish in the waters of the Pacific Northwest are being cooked alive, and when you realize the hurricane season hasn't really ramped up yet, to say nothing of the hurricane playoffs, well, the climate might just have a claim to the status of Ultimate Reaper (not a film, yet).