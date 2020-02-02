Column: Sunny skies and good government

One hardly knows which event may prove to be the more consequential: Groundhog Day or the Iowa caucuses. One may give us a handle on our increasingly capricious weather, the other may serve up the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primaries; perhaps, even, the next president.
Unfortunately, those pesky historians and statisticians stand ready, as usual, to rain on both results, or at least cloud our hopes for a future of sunny skies and effective government.
Since Punxatawny Phil — or his predecessors — first began to be taken as a weather prognosticator, Marmota monax has achieved an accuracy rating of only 39%. Since the Iowa caucuses took shape back in 1972, of 18 contested races, 10 have produced a final nominee. And of those, only three acceded to the presidency. That’s a success rate of 16.7%.
The Punxatawny event dates back to 1887, the brainchild of a local news editor, Clymer Freas, who sold a local hunting club on the idea. Their groundhog was given national fame in the Bill Murray movie, "Groundhog Day." But Punxatawny Phil is not the only woodchuck in the weather business.
A Staten Island Zoo forecaster named Chuck is said to have an accuracy rating of 80%. Of course, he’s only been on the job since 1981. He is also famous for biting former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s finger during a 2007 outing. The incident has not been mentioned in Bloomberg’s omnipresent TV ads promoting his presidential aspirations.
Atlanta has its own groundhog, General Beauregard Lee ("Beau"), whose prognostication for the southeastern seaboard has been televised on this date since 1988.
The earliest marmot weathercast comes from Shubencadie Provincial Wildlife Park in Canada. Shubencadie Sam actually lives in a hollow log and has to be coaxed out for his performance by a bagpiper.
It wasn’t always a groundhog who determined the weather outlook. German immigrants to Punxatawny invoked the woodchuck instead of the badger who figured in Candlemas (Feb. 2) folklore back home.
In England and France, it was a bear.
In the beginning, it was a woman who made the prophecy.
February 1st is what used to be called a cross-quarter day, one which stood midway between a solstice and equinox. In Celtic tradition, the day was called Imbolc and was considered the first day of spring. (The calendar has shifted a lot over time.)
Imbolc was the day when a a "divine hag" gathered firewood. If the day is sunny, she has time to pick up quite a load, which means she’ll use it to keep warm for six more weeks of winter. If the day is cloudy, her load is lighter, which means spring will come more quickly. Somehow, that hag has morphed into a groundhog.
Wherever it came from, and by whatever route, Groundhog Day will be over just as the Iowa caucuses get underway tomorrow. It’s the beginning of a long process which will determine how Iowa’s votes at the Democratic National Convention will be apportioned. It also is the first in a long line of primary contests.
At the moment, Bernie Sanders seems to be in the lead and party strategists find that unsettling.
When Bernie first took his impassioned speeches out of the Senate and onto the campaign trail, I thought he and Donald Trump were roughly two sides of the same coin. Good at rousing a crowd, but less than effective at steering the ship of state. Bernie is great at the aspirational stuff and knows how to work a crowd. Unfortunately, he has never been a success in translating passion into legislative action.
Some of my friends are deeply committed to him, and I understand why. But I am not one to spend time watching debates or listening to campaign oratory. I want to know what a person can actually accomplish. It was former New York Governor Mario Cuomo who famously said that politicians campaign in poetry and govern in prose. Love poetry, but prose gets the job done.
This newspaper has endorsed Amy Klobuchar in the Iowa contest. The New York Times picked both her and Elizabeth Warren as best representing the major currents in today’s Democratic Party. That was a sage move, but not an answer.
In purely strategic terms, I imagine a Biden/Klobuchar ticket might be most effective.
Whoever wins, the real problem will be to bring all factions together to fully support the final candidates. Good luck with that.
