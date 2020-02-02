Column: Sunny skies and good government

Atlanta has its own groundhog, General Beauregard Lee ("Beau"), whose prognostication for the southeastern seaboard has been televised on this date since 1988.

The earliest marmot weathercast comes from Shubencadie Provincial Wildlife Park in Canada. Shubencadie Sam actually lives in a hollow log and has to be coaxed out for his performance by a bagpiper.

It wasn’t always a groundhog who determined the weather outlook. German immigrants to Punxatawny invoked the woodchuck instead of the badger who figured in Candlemas (Feb. 2) folklore back home.

In England and France, it was a bear.

In the beginning, it was a woman who made the prophecy.

February 1st is what used to be called a cross-quarter day, one which stood midway between a solstice and equinox. In Celtic tradition, the day was called Imbolc and was considered the first day of spring. (The calendar has shifted a lot over time.)

Imbolc was the day when a a "divine hag" gathered firewood. If the day is sunny, she has time to pick up quite a load, which means she’ll use it to keep warm for six more weeks of winter. If the day is cloudy, her load is lighter, which means spring will come more quickly. Somehow, that hag has morphed into a groundhog.