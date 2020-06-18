Column: Summer memories at the pool

I remember thinking the best job in the world had to be working at the pool. I was awestruck by the teenagers taking money, handing out baskets, walking around the deck twirling the long cords of their whistles and blasting their whistles at the kids who were running or roughhousing. At the end of the day we would make a quick trip to the concession stand where we usually bought popcorn, licorice whips or taffy.

As a teenager, I would spend all day at the pool with friends. My friends and I, who loved the water, were baffled by the pretty girls who were there to just sunbathe. We learned to be ourselves and to do what we thought was fun. With hair plastered to our heads we performed silly jumps and wild flips off the diving boards. We’d spy boys we had crushes on and kick really hard to produce splashes as we swam past them, coming up giggling on the other side of the pool. Little did we know they were trying to get our attention, too! Once we acknowledged each other, the boys would have us climb on their shoulders to have chicken fights, or float around talking until we were water-logged. Every day the same music blared out of the loud speakers attached to the brick of the bathhouse, creating a summer swim soundtrack in my memory bank.