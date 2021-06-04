Column: Strong unions help workplaces

President Joe Biden is moving swiftly and decisively to protect and expand union rights for federal employees, following years of attacks under the Trump administration. As the head of the largest federal sector union, I’m proud to know that we have a president who wants to work with labor, not against us, to improve how the government treats its workers and serves the public.

For nearly 60 years, federal government employees have had the right to join a union, collectively bargain for better working conditions, and use the grievance arbitration process to resolve workplace disputes. These rights have been expanded under both Democratic and Republican administrations and were enshrined into law by Congress in 1978.

In that law, Congress declared that collective bargaining is "in the public interest" because, among other things, it "contributes to the effective conduct of public business" and facilitates "the amicable settlements of disputes between employees and their employers."

In short, by granting federal government workers union rights, the government works more effectively. This increased effectiveness is because unions help workers address issues at the work site, get fair resolutions, and then get back to work.