Column: Stop the vandalism at parks

Black Hawk State Historic Site is one of the crown jewels of the Quad Cities. It has wonderful trails to hike — trails that meander through wooded areas and along a small stream. Autumn is a good time to hike these trails, with the leaves of trees changing their colors as Mother Nature paints the landscape with vibrant colors.
Spring is also an excellent time to enjoy hiking these trails. A wide variety of spring wildflowers burst into bloom along the trails, among them Dutchman’s breeches (Dicentra cucullaria,) jack-in-the-pulpit (Arisaema triphyllam,) and red trillium (Trillium erectum.)
Yet another treasure of the Black Hawk State Historic Site is the Singing Bird Nature Center, named after Sauk war leader Black Hawk’s wife Asshewaqua, which translates as "Singing Bird." During the winter months, birds of many different species flock to the bird feeders to dine on the culinary delights put out for their enjoyment. It is a wonderful place for photographers to put their skills to use.
But now, this gem of the Quad Cities has been hit by vandalism, a story that has been repeated at many other parks and recreational facilities open to the public.
John Gripp, director of parks and recreation for the City of Rock Island, reports "an uptick in vandalism in our parks." He states, "We are constantly dealing with spray painting (tagging) and destruction of property. Our crews conduct daily checks and repair/remove damaged items and paint over obscene graffiti often. To help combat this, we have asked neighbors of the parks to report any such activity, and have started to install cameras on park property."
He notes that the cameras are very expensive "so it will be done over a long period of time." He adds, "We value all of our parks and facilities, and will go to great lengths to protect them so they may be enjoyed by all."
The City of Rock Island and all other municipal governments are to be commended for their efforts and deserve our support. Ditto for those responsible for state parks and recreational facilities, such as Black Hawk State Historic Site.
At the same time, it is essential to note that what they are doing is treating the symptoms of a very serious problem. It is crucial that we get to the roots of the problem.
I can’t for the life of me understand why vandals would damage facilities at parks and other sites open to the public. Do they have no respect for public property, including parks and recreational facilities intended to serve the public? Do they not care about the common good? Are they simply being malicious?
I do not know who these vandals are. Some of them are probably teenagers. If so, is this not a negative reflection on the parenting skills of their parents?
Are parents not instilling in their sons and daughters the importance of being respectful of the property of others, including public property intended to serve the public? Do parents not care about what their sons and daughters do?
I do not know the answers to these questions. What I do know is that there is a deplorable lack of respect for the property of others. And I can’t help concluding that this problem is, at least in part, the result of parental failures.
So what is the solution to this problem? It must begin with teaching children at an early age the importance of respecting the rights and property of other people. There’s too much, "It’s all about me" and too little, "I need to respect the rights and property of other people."
Now I am not suggesting that vandalism of parks and public parks is entirely the result of bad parenting, though that is undoubtedly part of the equation. So also is consumption of alcohol to the point of excess.
There is room for debate as to whether alcoholic beverages should be banned from parks and other facilities open to the public or if there should be increased surveillance with stiff penalties for public drunkenness. A solution might be a combination of both, with consumption of alcoholic beverages allowed during daylight hours but banned after dark.
It is essential that public attention be focused on this matter. The Quad Cities is a wonderful place to live. The parks and recreational facilities with which we are blessed are one of the reasons this is such a wonderful place to live. We cannot allow them to be destroyed by vandals and others who have no respect for the rights and property of others and totally disregard the common good.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.