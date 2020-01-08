Column: Step forward, parents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These four were taught to do the best they could, in school and out. They earned their way very early on. Let me just say, we knew where our children were (especially after dark) and who they were with. They were taught to bring news of missteps right home to us — we did not want principal or police chief doing that.

Late in their teens, when the oldest son told me he’d tried marijuana, and his sister told me 'not to worry, I’m on birth control’, I knew parenting was not for the faint of heart. Those same four children are now solid, law-abiding, educated middle-aged adults who have made their parents very proud.

This serious social problem is being addressed in a number of ways. Davenport’s new Juvenile Assessment Center should have a wider family assessment component to charge adults with accountability and offer parenting instruction with access to support services. The Moline/Coal Valley School District offers Parent University to guide families coping with children who have been so unruly at school as to be suspended. Families attending with their errant students to seek resources and support can see their child’s suspension time reduced.