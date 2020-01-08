Column: Step forward, parents

Earlier this fall on a morning newscast there was a report of another car theft, this time in Bettendorf, and a group of five teenagers, one a 13-year-old girl, were found to be responsible for stealing and wrecking a private vehicle after being chased by police.
My heart hurt after hearing that. Locally, youngsters, some in grade school, are demonstrating very bad behavior, and we are not just talking about breaking Mom’s favorite vase or leaving the lawnmower out in the rain. These young people are breaking the laws of society in big ways. Children are committing auto theft, robbery, assault, and gun crimes on a daily basis, and they are able to continue these things because there are no significant or meaningful consequences. One youth responded to a local television reporter’s question, "Why aren’t you in school," with the answer that they were out "thuggin'." The young man had just been released from custody. This exchange is evidence of a severe disconnect between parents and children, and any guidance to access safe after-school activities.
As the mother of four children, I know just how difficult parenthood is. Humans bring to parenting the good or bad experiences they had as children. I had two loving parents who set high standards. My husband and I set rules and expectations to follow. Our kids were taught politeness, concern for others, right from wrong, baptized in faith, and there were consequences for breaking the rules, which were meant to protect them.
These four were taught to do the best they could, in school and out. They earned their way very early on. Let me just say, we knew where our children were (especially after dark) and who they were with. They were taught to bring news of missteps right home to us — we did not want principal or police chief doing that.
Late in their teens, when the oldest son told me he’d tried marijuana, and his sister told me 'not to worry, I’m on birth control’, I knew parenting was not for the faint of heart. Those same four children are now solid, law-abiding, educated middle-aged adults who have made their parents very proud.
This serious social problem is being addressed in a number of ways. Davenport’s new Juvenile Assessment Center should have a wider family assessment component to charge adults with accountability and offer parenting instruction with access to support services. The Moline/Coal Valley School District offers Parent University to guide families coping with children who have been so unruly at school as to be suspended. Families attending with their errant students to seek resources and support can see their child’s suspension time reduced.
Remember that human offspring cannot raise themselves, and children raise (or lower) themselves to the bar set for them. Children crave acceptance and praise. They will pick a path and follow where led with no concern for the consequences that dangerous and illegal behavior might bring. Though disputed, exposure to violent fantasy technology, which downplays the reality of actually killing another living thing, can’t be discounted.
The youth who are in trouble today have been ignored, in too many cases, almost from birth. Moral teaching begins when children are "knee-high," not when they are gangly 13-year-olds looking down at a parent or guardian. By that time a child has his own agenda and is not likely to take any instruction. My advice: Step forward parents and stand with and for your children as all learn a new path. Our nation’s future rests on our youth. All need to be strong, law-abiding citizens.
Caryl Altemus is a guest columnist for The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.