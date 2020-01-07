Column: Start fixing things in 2020

The scariness is that the expanding, mindless left sums up so much that is amiss, even though there is a lot that's amiss that has nothing to do with politics. Let's have a list that at least touches on some, if scarcely a fraction, of the worries.

First, we are reversing our longevity records with so-called deaths of despair through drugs, alcohol and suicides. American life expectancy is no longer climbing. It is heading downward. Much of it started with working class men as jobs went overseas or were taken over by technology, but now it's most societal segments and is the foremost cause of death for people under 55. No small share of the blames goes to drug manufacturers that misled physicians that certain drugs used as pain killers were not particularly addictive when they were in fact crazily addictive, but drug smugglers are now a bigger enemy.

We are witnessing the demolition of the family. The issue is fatherless homes with too many fathers fleeing their responsibilities, women deciding to have children outside of marriage and divorce. Millions of children grow up with just one parent, and half of all children live without a father before the age of 18. The consequence for the children is more crime, a higher record of dropping out of school and a greater likelihood of impoverished adulthood, for starters.