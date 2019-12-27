Column: Showing our class divide

In case you still don't realize it, even before you struggle out of bed to head for a job you fear you may lose at any moment, you are already totally screwed.

The deals have long-since been made. Palms have been greased. Connected friends and relatives hired and paid. Golden parachutes assigned to already wealthy CEOs. Platinum-plated pension and health care plans parceled out. Aspen and Maui retreats planned. Lobbyist jobs dangled before and awaiting those who write and oversee our laws.

You, in the meantime _ and as ever _ remain nothing more than annoying white noise in the background. Your real fears, increasingly desperate situation and multiplying problems are once again ignored, or exploited by the infinitesimal percentage of our fellow citizens who inhabit the elite inner-circles that decide the fate for every single one of us.

Maybe that's why, based upon book bestseller lists and other evidence, it's in vogue at the moment to make fun of the "People of Walmart." While it escapes me why some would choose to demean, fat shame, bully, humiliate, disdain and literally laugh at the desperately poor, the developmentally challenged, the less-educated and fellow human beings truly in physical and mental anguish, it is but one more sign of the growing gulf between the "haves" and the "have-nots."