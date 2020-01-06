Column: Schools must be diverse

A recent article from New Jersey news outlet NJ.com provided fresh evidence for something we've known for years: black students nationwide are disciplined more often than other kids.

During the 2013-2014 school year (the most recent for which state data are available), black students made up only 16% of New Jersey's student population but represented 44% of all students suspended. Black students also accounted for much higher rates of school expulsions.

Past inquiries into this phenomenon have found that black children are disciplined more than others because of zero-tolerance policies, a lack of school counselors and an increase in police presence at schools. They have also identified an underutilized solution: Hire more black teachers.

Black students who have one or more black teacher have much better outcomes. They are more likely to graduate from high school, attend college and are less likely to drop out of school. Black students are also less likely to receive exclusionary discipline at the hands of a black teacher.