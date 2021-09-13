Column: Saving California

Why left-wingers are the way they are is a distressing puzzle: supposedly compassionate, yes, but either irrational or selfish or both to the point of outright cruelty, and, over and over again, big-time winners, taking political control of California, for instance.

It is mountainously beautiful, the most populous, richest state in the union, but also a collection of impoverished, unsheltered, often alcoholic or drug-addicted, mentally ill, barefoot, emaciated Americans with next to no care. Civilization calls for something better than vast numbers sprawled on San Francisco sidewalks next to their tents and garbage as if Hollywood movie producers were preparing a scene on the state’s imminent collapse.

The decadence is broader than this skid row tragedy, and so civilization also calls for the unlikely Tuesday recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom who abets bad outcomes by following progressive paths with character sadly amiss. The crucial hope is that his ejection could begin the reshaping of essentially a one-party state into more nearly a two-party state in which debate is not ideologically enclosed and there’s compromise, adherence to essential principles and the possibility of honorable, reformist effectiveness.