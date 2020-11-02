Column: Revisting school decision

"This article is the stupidest thing I (have) ever read. You believe that our children should be in (a) physical school building makes me wonder if you know anything about the dangers of COVID-19. Perhaps you believe God will protect children who attend Catholic Schools – he won’t!!! You were given a brain. Use it!”"

Now that students have completed their first quarter, I thought it would be interesting to look at how things are going at both schools.

So far, eight students at SHG have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and none is believed to have contracted the disease at school.

How can they be so sure? Well, SHG has a nurse doing contact tracing and other COVID-19 related matters. In each instance, the student was found to have been in contact with someone infected away from school, SHG Principal Kara Rapacz said.

As a precaution, students who had prolonged contact with an infected person, such as sitting at the same lunch table, have been quarantined. But none of those students who have had close contact have tested positive for the virus, she said.