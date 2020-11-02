 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Revisting school decision
View Comments
topical

Column: Revisting school decision

{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Reeder

SPRINGFIELD – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of American life but perhaps none more than our schools.

The Illinois State Board of Education reports that only 8% of public school students are learning full-time in classrooms.

On the other hand, 63% are learning remotely, primarily through online classes. The remaining 29% are in a hybrid situation where some days they are in a classroom and others they are home on a computer.

Just think about that: 92% of all Illinois pupils are learning in a different setting than they were just a year ago.

Students, teachers and parents have had to adapt to the change.

In August, I wrote about the decision of my wife and I to have our three daughters be part of that tiny minority that are in a classroom five days a week.

We decided the best place for a child to learn is in a classroom after being reassured by the pandemic safety plans at the schools where they attend.

Our oldest is a freshman at Sacred Heart Griffin High School. Our two youngest attend Little Flower School.

When I wrote the piece, the feedback from readers wasn’t entirely positive.

Here is what one Springfield-area reader had to say:

"This article is the stupidest thing I (have) ever read. You believe that our children should be in (a) physical school building makes me wonder if you know anything about the dangers of COVID-19. Perhaps you believe God will protect children who attend Catholic Schools – he won’t!!! You were given a brain. Use it!”"

Now that students have completed their first quarter, I thought it would be interesting to look at how things are going at both schools.

So far, eight students at SHG have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and none is believed to have contracted the disease at school.

How can they be so sure? Well, SHG has a nurse doing contact tracing and other COVID-19 related matters. In each instance, the student was found to have been in contact with someone infected away from school, SHG Principal Kara Rapacz said.

As a precaution, students who had prolonged contact with an infected person, such as sitting at the same lunch table, have been quarantined. But none of those students who have had close contact have tested positive for the virus, she said.

At Little Flower, two students have tested positive. One was a 3-year-old-old in the pre-school and the other a fourth grader. The preschooler’s class is quarantined for 14 days. In the fourth grade, just those who sit next to the student.

"We knew when we started the school year it wasn’t ‘if’ we would have a first case, it was when," Little Flower’s principal Bill Moredock said. "Little Flower ended up being the last Catholic school in town to have a case. But we were prepared for it."

The ideal environment for youngsters to learn is in school with a teacher present.

Last spring, all schools in the state were providing distance learning. My daughters are all straight-A students.

Despite their motivation and intellect, last spring when all schools were providing remote teaching, our girls weren’t learning as much as they would if they were in classroom. This isn’t an isolated thought – many parents have shared similar sentiments.

Online learning is far from the ideal.

Let’s be honest; teachers staring into a camera lens have a harder time discerning if pupils are comprehending. And options for disciplining an inattentive or disruptive student in this virtual world are limited at best.

I worry these months away from the classroom will create a learning deficit for the 92% of Illinois youngsters who are not in classrooms five days a week. They may spend years struggling to catch up.

As community COVID-19 numbers escalate across Illinois, all eyes are on Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Will he allow schools to continue to meet in person? Whatever he decides will affect the state’s two million students and their families.

Before sending my kids back to school, I reviewed their schools’ COVID-19 safety plans. Mask wearing and social distancing are enforced in the schools they attend. Desks are disinfected. Hand washing augmented with hand sanitizing occurs multiple times during the school day.

"We are so grateful to be here," Rapacz said. "Back in August, I was just praying that we would be able to make it through the first week, so at least the teachers could get to know the students. Here we are now, 10 weeks in and doing great. The students seem incredibly happy to be here. School is very social and they want to be together."

But she added there is a contingency plan to rapidly transition to distance learning.

"While things are going well for us," Rapacz said, "we know the governor can shut down all of the schools in the state at any time he wants.”

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: A clear choice to support farmers
Columnists

Column: A clear choice to support farmers

Most candidates – from President Trump and former Vice President Biden, to U.S. Senate and congressional candidates, to those running for the Iowa statehouse – have said the upcoming election will be the most important of our lifetime. That may or may not be true; I’ll leave that to the pundits and the media to debate. But I do know this election is critical for Iowa agriculture, farmers and our rural economy.

+2
Column: We agree: Joe Biden is the right choice
Columnists

Column: We agree: Joe Biden is the right choice

  • Updated

Collectively, over four decades, we had the privilege of serving Iowans in Congress. In that time, there were three Republican and three Democratic presidents. Both parties had a turn holding majorities in Congress. Governance in the nation’s capital was seldom perfectly functional but until the last election, there was a shared commitment on Capitol Hill to maintain cohesive civil values that are essential for addressing the critical issues confronting everyday Americans.

+2
Gaul: Are you educating a child at home?
Columnists

Gaul: Are you educating a child at home?

I've been giving a lot of thought to our nation's school children and how they are being educated in these times of remote learning because of the pandemic. My heart aches for them. And for their parents, too. The kids are missing out on so much. I know the teachers are doing their best, and I include them, too, in the people for whom my heart aches.

+2
Column: Deregulation is spurring growth
Columnists

Column: Deregulation is spurring growth

Inspired by President Trump’s historic commitment to deregulation at the federal level, America’s laboratories of innovation are leading a deregulatory revolution stretching across this country to lift up all Americans. One of the first executive orders President Trump signed requires agencies to revoke two regulations for every new regulation they issue, to eliminate the unnecessary and costly regulations that have strangled American small businesses, workers, and families. Three and a half years later, President Trump has outperformed his own goal by removing more than seven old regulations for every new regulatory action. Promises made, promises kept.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News