Column: Resolve to smile more in 2020

This is definitely the time of year when we need fewer frowns and more smiles.

Here is my shortened list of people who make me smile.

John Legend, the composer, musician and singer, makes me smile. He is from my hometown of Springfield, Ohio, and he continues to "give back" with free concerts, unhailed good deeds and a beautiful performing arts theater. My best friend from kindergarten, Jeannine, who supervised his homeschooling as a school administrator, said he remains one of the brightest and politest students she ever encountered. Oh, and by the way, People magazine just named him the sexiest man alive.

Lin Manuel Miranda, the brilliant composer, lyricist, star and writer of "Hamilton" and a breathtakingly good performer, puts a wide grin on my face. Actually, have you ever seen him when he's not smiling? He almost made us forget Dick Van Dyke when he played the chimney sweep in "Mary Poppins Returns." And, by the way, he wrote a secret song for the new and final Star Wars movie. He's not even quite 40, which means he will be sparking joy in us for many years.

