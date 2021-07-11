Column: Repairing the root causes of corruption

News media gave a distorted picture of the historic importance of the fair-elections legislation offered by Democrats in the U.S. Congress. To be fair, it’s not easy to describe this mammoth bill with its many aspects.

Most stories focused primarily on the impact on registering and voting. These are, indeed, critical aspects of the proposal. The For the People Act would have set national standards for federal elections including: automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and voting by mail, and purging of voter rolls that some states have used against the poor.

These items got most of the attention, and they are the ones that most fit in with D versus R framing that appeals to partisan emotions — and which led Senate Republicans to block the bill in its current form last month. But many components of the legislation that garnered less attention are popular with voters on both sides of the aisle and worth pursuing in any compromise versions that develop going forward.

Among them was an effort to shore up election security by requiring voting machines to leave a paper trail and be made in the U.S. But the two most important aspects we should keep are outlawing gerrymandering in establishing districts for the House of Representatives and tackling the growing cancer of money in politics.