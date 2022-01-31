Column: Remembering those we lost

The FBI too experienced loss in 2021. Miami Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were killed while performing the difficult job of investigating crimes against children, and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency of the Terre Haute, Indiana Police Department was ambushed and killed outside his FBI office.

Each law enforcement officer killed last year was a son or daughter, and many were mothers and fathers. All were beloved community members who sought to serve their fellow citizens. Each paid the ultimate price, giving their last full measure of selfless devotion to duty. We should also remember the scores of other law enforcement officers who were injured in the line of duty and survived, but whose lives are forever changed.

As we continue to mourn the loss of these brave law enforcement officers, we ask ourselves how we can make this tragic and senseless loss of life count for something. How can we honor their sacrifice—their bravery—their legacy? We do this by continuing the fight to keep violent criminals off our streets, and by ensuring there are resources, equipment, and training available to continue to do the work of law enforcement as safely as possible. But most importantly, we need to ensure the brave men and women in law enforcement know the communities they serve have their backs.

As we look back on 2021, let’s honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting us. Let’s commit to working together because we know it takes all of us to keep our communities safe.

David Nanz is the special agent in charge of the FBI's Springfield Field Office.

