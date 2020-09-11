 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Reform our food system
View Comments
topical

Column: Reform our food system

{{featured_button_text}}

According to the USDA, Americans spend less on food as a percent of their incomes than anyone else in the world.

This may seem like a good deal, especially for people who struggle to make ends meet. But, in fact, our cheap food economy is really a crooked one, with family farmers and food system workers underwriting a system that disproportionately benefits corporations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought this into focus more than ever, by highlighting how the system cheats rural and urban working people out of a decent life.

Mario Ramirez, the lead organizer of the Voces de la Frontera Essential Workers Rights Network, says that companies' responses to the pandemic have been far from adequate for workers in meatpacking plants.

"They treat workers like machines," Ramirez says. "There were people, after raising concerns, who were fired and who worked there for 15 or 20 years. They thought they were like family."

Ramirez's comments come after the Voces de la Frontera Essential Workers Rights Network won a $264,000 cash settlement for workers who had been terminated after raising concerns over workplace conditions at Strauss Brands, a meatpacking facility outside of Milwaukee.

But the conditions denounced at the Strauss plant are not unusual.

Meatpacking companies across the country have been faulted since the pandemic began for failing to provide workers with face masks and health information, or ensuring that they maintain sufficient distance from each other.

And while some meatpacking plant workers have received additional compensation during the pandemic, Ramirez thinks it's not enough.

"Workers risk their lives," he says.

Ramirez is right: As of Tuesday, according to the Food & Environment Reporting Network, COVID-19 has killed at least 249 food workers, mostly in meatpacking plants, since the pandemic began. At least 58,058 workers have tested positive.

Average pay for front-line workers in the industry hovers around $15 an hour -- far from a living wage for a family.

Farmers, too, have suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Briggs, a dairy farmer and member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, says COVID-19 has shown that our consolidated food system must change.

"With consolidation," Briggs explains, "milk goes to just a handful of places to be processed. When one of the places shuts down in this pandemic, it throws a kink in the whole system. We wouldn't have this problem if we had smaller processors for milk and beef."

Farmers have been struggling, with restaurant and school cafeteria closings forcing large-scale food processors to retool, which in turn has created bottlenecks in the supply chain. This has made volatile markets even more erratic, leaving many vulnerable to price dips and unable to pay off debts.

According to the National Farmers Union, farmers receive less than 15 cents for every food dollar that is spent. The rest goes to food processors, retailers and restaurants.

It doesn't have to be this way. We can change the system to improve pay and working conditions for the people who produce the food we put on our tables.

Meatpacking workers need a living wage, improved conditions and legal protections for those who raise complaints. Farmers need a floor price for their produce. Both workers and farmers would both benefit from the enforcement of existing antitrust legislation, which would put the breaks on corporate consolidation.

This pandemic has exposed critical weaknesses in our food system. Let's work on addressing these issues so that essential workers are no longer treated as if they were disposable.

Anthony Pahnke is vice president of Family Farm Defenders and an assistant professor of international relations at San Francisco State University in San Francisco. This column was distributed by Tribune News Service.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Column: Sturgis is the GOP

Perhaps no sight could be stranger during a pandemic than 250,000 maskless motorcycle riders roaring into Sturgis, South Dakota, last month, r…

Column: The choice is ours
Columnists

Column: The choice is ours

Many years ago, in another election season, a conservative author wrote a book entitled: "A Choice Not An Echo". While not exactly a timeless political classic, the title of that book comes to mind in considering the choice in this election year between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Column: A holiday to shape our future
Columnists

Column: A holiday to shape our future

This three-day Labor Day celebration is a hinge in the calendar. As it swings from summer to fall, temperatures moderate; schools open; fashion begins to change (white shoes no longer allowed); baseball yields to football; business picks up and our attention turns toward the holiday stretch from Halloween to New Year’s; vacations end as we contemplate the bracing season in prospect.

Column: An offer of help as we change seasons
Columnists

Column: An offer of help as we change seasons

RURAL AMERICA – It has been a difficult year for many: COVID-19, hurricanes, a derecho, unemployment, evictions, political antagonism, racial strife, you name it, this was the year for it. Lonesome feelings arrive unwanted, and every time I drive through one of the towns near me I see slumped shoulders, moving slowly along sidewalks, moving, always moving, and I don’t know what to do except offer a ride if they’re carrying something.

Column: Trump not to blame
Columnists

Column: Trump not to blame

For months, Democrats ignored or excused the chaos engulfing our cities. Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., went so far as to raise bail money for those arrested during the riots in Minnesota. The looting and vandalism went completely unmentioned at the Democratic convention. In his acceptance speech, Joe Biden condemned the violence in Charlottesville three years ago, but not the violence that was taking place in Portland, Ore., that very week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News