Column: Recognizing the real threats

The cartoon strip "Pogo" many years ago featured a character who coined a phrase that seems to fit our national moment. He said, "We have seen the enemy and it is us".

What he meant was that either through our carelessness or zeal to be right, we can become our own worst enemy. We can cause or contribute to the very thing we seek to avoid.

In our time, we see Pogo’s wisdom revealed in any number of areas.

Consider the challenges facing our environment. Almost daily, new records are being set: highest temperatures recorded, most rainfall received in a 24-hour period, longest drought on record, or (perhaps most critical) highest level of atmospheric CO2 in the last 800,000 years. Yet, as the disasters add up — from floods wiping out towns in Europe, to drought-driven forest fires burning down cities in California, to a derecho that in 2020 left a path of destruction across the Midwest — we are either fighting over whether climate change is real or beginning to accept that disasters are the new normal.