Column: Recognizing the real threats

The cartoon strip "Pogo" many years ago featured a character who coined a phrase that seems to fit our national moment. He said, "We have seen the enemy and it is us".
What he meant was that either through our carelessness or zeal to be right, we can become our own worst enemy. We can cause or contribute to the very thing we seek to avoid.
In our time, we see Pogo’s wisdom revealed in any number of areas.
Consider the challenges facing our environment. Almost daily, new records are being set: highest temperatures recorded, most rainfall received in a 24-hour period, longest drought on record, or (perhaps most critical) highest level of atmospheric CO2 in the last 800,000 years. Yet, as the disasters add up — from floods wiping out towns in Europe, to drought-driven forest fires burning down cities in California, to a derecho that in 2020 left a path of destruction across the Midwest — we are either fighting over whether climate change is real or beginning to accept that disasters are the new normal.
Or consider the pandemic. It has cost over 640,000 lives in the United States alone. Effective vaccines are thankfully now in hand. Yet, we’re engaged in a national argument over whether taking the vaccine infringes on our personal freedom, regardless of the consequences to public health. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to spread and take on ever more deadly forms.
Or consider the tragic situation of Afghanistan, where our $2 trillion effort to build a stable democracy over 20 years ended as a collapsed house of cards even as we withdrew. Rather than recognizing that the massive expenditure of time, treasure and lives had to end sometime, we’re blaming the president who blew the whistle on this costly venture, leaving it up to the Afghans to decide whether they want to embrace democracy or accept the Taliban. Meanwhile, we can resume our original mission of fighting global terrorism.
This problem is not new. History is replete with instances where people became so caught up in a particular cause or moment that they lost sight of the bigger picture.
The Germans in pre-World War II Germany saw that Hitler made the trains run on time and put people back to work through his massive rearmament program. So they largely overlooked his genocidal hatred of the Jewish people and twisted racial supremacy ideas.
The Southern states seceding from the Union to start the Civil War, in their determination to preserve slavery by advancing a notion of states rights, nearly destroyed the American experiment with democracy. And during the Vietnam War, our leaders were so concerned with preventing the spread of communism, they overlooked the fact that the Vietnam conflict was essentially another civil war not unlike our own, where the Vietnamese people sought to determine their own destiny.
That’s why the study of history is so important. It gives us perspective in looking at our own times by applying the lessons of the past to avoid the mistakes others have already made. It may also encourage us to emulate or support those leaders — like Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt — who saw the big picture and made the right choices to steer us in new, more responsible directions.
It all starts with recognizing the real threats that confront us today — whether climate change, a devastating pandemic, or global terrorism. Then we can direct our efforts against these enemies of our survival, rather than merely pointing fingers at one another.
That may be the best way of making sure the enemy is not us.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.