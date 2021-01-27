Column: Recalling Hank Aaron, and a boyhood passion

When the summers got too hot to play in the afternoon, we substituted a table game: "All-Star Baseball." The game contained player disks of the "all-time greats" like Babe Ruth, Hack Wilson, Rogers Hornsby and Ty Cobb, as well as a new set of All-Stars each year.

We studied the disks, as well as "Jack Brickhouse's Baseball Record Book," to put the "best possible" teams of hitters on the ﬁeld. But "ASB" took no account of ﬁelding or pitching. Eventually, we "graduated" to a more sophisticated game called"Big League Manager." Then we discovered "APBA." It was terriﬁc. We spent hours, playing "APBA," while listening either to the Cubs or Sox on TV, or, if they weren't on, to "The Kingston Trio," Johnny Cash, or the "Limeliters."

Dad encouraged us in all this. He believed that "kids who were involved in sports didn't get into trouble." To that end, he supplied balls and bats, footballs, and basketballs, not only for Tom and me, but for the whole neighborhood. I don't think, any other dad, or any other kid ever once supplied a ball over that 10-year period.

And Dad's business had season tickets to the Sox games. If on a Friday evening, Ford was pitching for the Yankees, and Pierce for the Sox, we'd be at Comiskey Park.