Column: Reasons to feel good about living in the QC

After 30 years of living in places other than the Quad Cities, you learn a lot about, well, the Quad Cities. In case you need a reminder, there’s a lot to love about living here. In honor of the New Year, I made a list and narrowed it down. Here are three things to be thankful for about your quality of life in the Q-C in 2020.

No Lines! Living in larger cities has given me a great appreciation for not standing in line at the grocery store, hardware store, post office or bank — or really anywhere. In my Washington, D.C., neighborhood, the local grocery store advertised that if more than five people were in line at a checkout, it would open another register. Learning this, my neighbor waged a personal truth-in-advertising battle with the store, which consisted generally of him walking in and immediately yelling at full volume to get more cashiers because there were never fewer than 10 customers in each line. The yelling and staff scrambling became a ritual until the store got the hang of it, and soon, before he was through the doorway, new cashiers would race to their stations, thus preserving a thin veneer of decorum. We don’t have that masquerade of food shopping fun here.