Column: Reasons to feel good about living in the QC

After 30 years of living in places other than the Quad Cities, you learn a lot about, well, the Quad Cities. In case you need a reminder, there’s a lot to love about living here. In honor of the New Year, I made a list and narrowed it down. Here are three things to be thankful for about your quality of life in the Q-C in 2020.
No Lines! Living in larger cities has given me a great appreciation for not standing in line at the grocery store, hardware store, post office or bank — or really anywhere. In my Washington, D.C., neighborhood, the local grocery store advertised that if more than five people were in line at a checkout, it would open another register. Learning this, my neighbor waged a personal truth-in-advertising battle with the store, which consisted generally of him walking in and immediately yelling at full volume to get more cashiers because there were never fewer than 10 customers in each line. The yelling and staff scrambling became a ritual until the store got the hang of it, and soon, before he was through the doorway, new cashiers would race to their stations, thus preserving a thin veneer of decorum. We don’t have that masquerade of food shopping fun here.
No traffic! Aside from some minor inconveniences attributable to our $1.2 billion infrastructure project, the Quad-Cities just doesn’t have traffic issues. I finally stopped traveling more than about 15 miles away from my San Diego house at any major holiday because travel time tripled no matter which direction I was going. What was usually a 90-minute trip once took more than four hours at Thanksgiving.
Another time, an eight-hour trip took almost 13 hours. On my last Christmas drive, a small plane made an emergency landing on the freeway on which I was traveling to a merrymaking. As I sat in my stationary car waiting for clearance to proceed, I calculated that I could have walked to my destination faster than I was likely to drive there. No matter how great "70 and sunny" sounds at Christmas, walking 32 miles to a holiday dinner is not my idea of festive. Daily travel was slightly better. My seven-mile commute to work was faster on a bike than in a car. Don’t even mention parking. Not only do we have an ample supply in our downtowns, but most of it is free.
Seasons! The Midwest has seasons, discernible to most people. For the first five years I was in San Diego, it was impossible to tell how much time had passed because I couldn’t tell spring from summer. I would look at people in awe when they said, "It feels like fall" because to me it felt exactly as it had in August. In the laws of nature, "back to school" is marked by crisp air, changing leaves and buying sweaters for fall, not new flip flops.
There’s just something about winter, cold and holidays that go together. A Christmas tree sticking out smugly from the back seat of a convertible got old in week two of my very first SoCal holiday season. And I never, ever got used to seeing colored lights strung around palm trees or plastic Santa (whose "California" attire is still decidedly polar) sweating a "ho ho ho" in some holiday lawn scene.
Icicle lights are meaningless in a frost-free world, a decorative irony that seemed lost on everyone. A friend’s yard display included Santa driving a sleigh of presents topped by a surf board and pulled by eight pink flamingos, which was cute, in an eye-rolling kind of way.
But there’s no reason for faux west coast nostalgia. This year, Christmas in the Quad Cities felt more like southern California than even San Diego. Remind me of my fondness for winter chill when it’s -20 again.
Alexandra Elias is a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com guest columnist.