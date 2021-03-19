Column: Reaching across the aisle

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and other "progressive" Democrats recently proposed a 2% annual tax on wealth over $50 million; a 3% tax on wealth over $1 billion.

They state that the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act aims at "reining in a widening U.S. wealth gap."

According to Warren, "The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 1% pay a lower eﬀective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began."

Warren's statement implies that anybody who is "ultra-rich" has acquired the entirety of their "ultra-wealth" by "rigging the rules" — that their wealth is therefore "ill-gotten."

But if the"ultra rich" 1% have been looting the system to the detriment of the 99%, why impose a piddling 2% or 3% tax? If restitution is in order, returning 2% or 3% is not restitution. Warren and Sanders should be howling that "rigged rule wealth" be taxed at a rate of 100%. Or is it okay to steal a billion dollars, if you share 3% of the loot with the U.S. government?