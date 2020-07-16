Column: Putting things in perspective

It doesn’t take a patriotic holiday for me to want to honor our military and their families. Not only are they risking their lives to keep our country safe, but they are missing daily life with their families while we take full advantage of every freedom they provide us.

Living in the Quad Cities my entire life has provided me the opportunity and honor to meet many military families who are here because of the Rock Island Arsenal. I recently learned of a lockdown at one of our overseas military bases and spoke with a woman whose son is stationed there. She stated she was relieved to know the lockdown was due to COVID-19 rather than a threatening foreign country. Her statement put into perspective how different the daily thoughts are for a military family. What many of us think of as our greatest threat currently made this mom more comfortable than the other dangers her son might encounter.

The military mom I spoke with was also a military wife. I was curious about the difference between the deployment of a son, compared with the deployment of a husband. I have also spoken recently with a military wife who has three toddler children she cares for alone while her husband is in the field.