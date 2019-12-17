Column: Putting our security at risk

The situation is a prescription for disaster, and U.S. consumers, as well as many government officials, are woefully ignorant of the situation. People often have no idea the medications they rely on are made from Chinese components, since manufacturers only have to say where a finished drug was produced.

If China were to block or slow supplies of ingredients needed for common, essential drugs, like those to treat hypertension, stroke, cardiac disease, infections, diabetes and other serious conditions, morbidity and mortality would skyrocket worldwide. In effect, we could see a policy-induced pandemic.

Even in the absence of such actions by China, supplies of key drugs are sometimes uneven. As of Dec. 4, the FDA was reporting shortages of 116 different drugs, including key chemotherapy drugs and other medications used to treat serious disease. As a result of drug shortages, U.S. hospitals and medical personnel sometimes have had to resort to second- or third-line medicines.

So what can we do to address the dangers?

First, Congress needs to take stock of the situation. We need to know exactly how dependent the United States is on Chinese pharmaceuticals and precursors. We need to know what other sources are available, including domestically, and how close those sources might come to meeting our needs.