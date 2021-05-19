Column: Puppy mill proposal is too broad

In fact, most of the dog breeders I've met are nice people who love animals and are committed to finding them good homes.

I love animals, too. And I can’t bear the thought of any dog or cat living in less than humane circumstances. But that shouldn't be surprising. I'm the son and husband of veterinarians.

Over the years, we have opened our home to many animals.

Some of these creatures have special needs. For example, there was the kitten born without eyes that we took in and cared for a dozen years. There was the elderly (and grumpy) mongrel we adopted when its owner entered hospice care.

And, yes, over the years we also have bought some purebreds from reputable breeders.

Dog breeders, are mostly mom-and-pop business owners. In fact, most of those I know are doing it part-time to supplement their income.

I bought Hershey, a Labrador retriever puppy, from an older woman in Rio, Ill., who was battling multiple sclerosis and living on Social Security.

Despite her physical ailments, she made sure the dogs were clean and well-cared for.

In the years after our purchase, she periodically would inquire how her "baby" was getting along.