The Pilgrims were English Puritans who founded the Plymouth Colony in 1620. They came to America for religious freedom, and to escape religious persecution. Unlike many other Puritans, who wished to reform the Church of England from within, the Pilgrims wanted their own church, separate from the Church of England.
In their early years at the Plymouth colony, the Pilgrims practiced "communalism" - what we would call today, "socialism." It was not by their choice.
To get to America, the Pilgrims had to obtain financing for their shipboard passage, and for all the things they'd need when they arrived in the American wilderness.
Carver and Cushman, their agents in England, sought that financing from Thomas Weston's syndicate of investors. These investors were acutely aware of the substantial losses incurred by the Jamestown investors (1607).
Carver and Cushman proposed a plan under which the Pilgrims would work five days a week for the investors, but two for themselves. After seven years, there would be an equal division of all property, their homes excepted, between the Pilgrims and the investors.
Owing to the risks involved, the investors insisted that all property — homes included — be held in common, and divided between the Pilgrims and the investors at the end of seven years. They feared that if the Pilgrims were allowed two days per week to work their "plots," they would expend all their efforts building their own wealth to the detriment of the investors. With no bargaining power, the Pilgrims yielded; the investors prevailed.
These negotiations demonstrate that the Pilgrims had no desire to practice the "socialism" of the early Christian community, described in "Acts of the Apostles."
The bargain proved a disaster. Forty-seven of the Pilgrims died that first winter. The first communal crops produced were insufficient to feed the survivors. There was no bread.
The colonists were reduced to a diet of water, fish and lobster. And while the Pilgrims hung on in misery, the investors reaped no return on their investment. Governor William Bradford writes:
"The experience that was had in this common course and condition, tried for sundry years among godly and sober men, may well evince the vanity of that conceit of Plato's & other ancients, applauded by some of later times; that the taking away of property, and bringing the community into a commonwealth, would make them happy and flourishing ..."
If ever "socialism" had a fair chance to prove itself, it was at Plymouth. It started from scratch, unencumbered by so-called pre-existing "capitalist evils." Sadly, the fruits of "communal ownership" were malnutrition, starvation, sickness and death.
Bradford describes his colonists as "godly and sober men" — as were the Christians of apostolic times. Nevertheless, Plymouth's "socialism" created the very divisions that socialism has been touted to eliminate. The men who worked their fannies off in the communal plots resented the "slackers" who didn't and yet received equal distribution of the produce.
"This communalism was found to breed much confusion & discontent, and retard much employment that would have been to their benefit and comfort.
"The young men that were most able and fit for labor and service did repine that they should spend their time & strength to work for other men's wives and children without any recompense.
"The strong ... had no more in division of victuals and clothes, than the weak who were not able to do a quarter the others could. This was thought injustice.
"And men's wives, commanded to do service for other men, as dressing their meals, washing their clothes, etc., deemed it a kind of slavery ..."
When the Pilgrims came to realize they had no food and necessaries, and that none were likely to arrive from England, they "began to think how they might obtain a better crop" rather than "languish in misery." After much debate, they decided "every man should set ("plant") corn in his own particular (parcel)." "Every family was assigned a parcel of land, in proportion to their number."
Bradford writes:
"This had very good success. It made all hands very industrious. Much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been by any means of the Government, and saved a great deal of trouble ..."
"The women now went willingly into the fields, and took their little ones with them to set the corn. Before they would have alleged weakness and inability ... and thought it tyranny and oppression."
The communal parcels were still tended five days per week. But it was the "particular parcels" that saved Plymouth, and brought prosperity. The colonist didn't have to be forced to work on their own plots. The need of the colony to "police" to insure work on the communal tracts was replaced by self-policing. The industrious prospered; the slackers reaped fruits commensurate with their efforts.