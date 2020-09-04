Column: Pritzker's little shop of horrors

(Approval requires either the approval of 60% of voters voting on the question, or greater than 50% approval from all voters who cast ballots in the election).

Once you hand Democrats the constitutional power to impose a "graduated" or "progressive" income tax, they can change the rate at their will.

Pritzker promises that unless you are "rich," your rates will remain the same or be slightly less. However, if you file single and have an income over $250,000 up to $350,000; or if you file jointly, and your income is over $250,000 and up to $500,000, you are "rich" and will pay 7.75%.

If you are "richer," you will pay up to 7.99%.

That doesn't sound so bad, does it? But that's where the "bait and switch" comes in:

The day after you approve the constitutional amendment authorizing a "Graduated Income Tax," the Democrats can go back into session and double, triple or quadruple the rates. You are giving them a "blank check" to insert whatever rates they want.

Under Illinois' present "Flat Tax," a person with no income pays nothing. Everybody else pays 4.95% of their income. That's "fair." Presently, if Mr. Democrat wants to raise your tax rate, he must raise his own and everybody else's in the same percentage.