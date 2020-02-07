Column: Plan for your legacy and community

The passing of a community leader and friend, Jim Victor, was sudden, unexpected, and tragic. His death in 2018 from a race car accident was undoubtedly too soon and losing him was hard for family, friends, colleagues, and the Quad Cities community.

Thanks to thoughtful planning before he passed, his estate is now impacting nonprofits in our regional community and will touch the lives of thousands of Quad Citizens forever.

That’s the heart and motive behind leaving a legacy — thinking about and remembering your community, your neighbors, and the things you are passionate about for a time when you are no longer here. None of us know the time, day, and year of our death. But in trusting and working with a qualified foundation, you can be confident that when you leave a legacy of any size, the community you love will always remember you and your generosity.

Jim took that idea to the next level through his passion for youth, families, and learning. During his lifetime, he gave and gave and gave. And through his will, he continues to give and give and give in perpetuity.

At heart, Jim was a teacher. And indeed, he continues to teach. I think he would have loved it if we not only benefited from his generosity but also learned a few things from it too.