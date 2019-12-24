Column: Peace and joy to all

As we embark on this season of the year marked by celebration and a spirit of sharing, it seems fitting to consider how this spirit came to be and what it suggests about how we could better treat each other in the New Year.
At the outset, it is interesting to note that "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" — two unofficial holidays of over-the-top shopping — in recent years are immediately followed by "Giving Tuesday." On this day, we’re encouraged to share our resources with worthy causes without expecting to get anything in return, but instead to simply benefit others in need.
This tradition of giving goes back to earliest times. The teachings of Judaism are replete with calls to help widows, orphans, and the strangers in our midst. The concept of tithing — or giving 10 percent of what we earn to help others in need — also traces back to Jewish scriptures.
The first Christians — the disciples and apostles of Jesus — actually lived communally, with all sharing their resources for the common good. Some — notably a number of wealthier women — helped underwrite the living expenses of the fledgling church. Over time, wealthier churches like that of Corinth, took up collections to help poorer ones, like the church in Jerusalem. By this strong spirit of sharing, the early church grew and expanded such that after several hundred years, it was embraced by mighty Rome as the official religion of the empire.
Of course, the festivals of Hanukkah and Christmas today reinforce this sharing spirit during this time of year.
Yet throughout history, acts of generosity and sharing have nurtured healthy and thriving civilizations. The Renaissance in Europe, and cultural and social flourishing of mid-20th century America provide but two examples.
Over time, however, it became apparent that relying merely on spontaneous acts of personal generosity, however great, provided an inadequate method of dealing effectively and systematically with stubborn issues of poverty and social inequity.
Thus, just as we learned to deal with problems of crime and tyranny by organizing ourselves to create law enforcement and military forces, we evolved democratic institutions by which we could marshal and redirect resources in a way that increased opportunity, prevented exploitation, and better assured we could leave "our campground better than we found it," in the words of the old Scout saying.
This perhaps as much as anything represents what Lincoln spoke of when he labeled ours as a "government of the people, by the people, and for the people." At its best, our democracy seeks the well being of all its citizens by acting generously to safeguard against abuses — like workplace hazards or environmental depredation — while also seeking a fair distribution of wealth that rewards initiative, but also assures a reasonable opportunity for each person to fulfill his or her potential. The mechanisms we use to achieve these goals come from a balance of civic mindedness and (that much maligned word) "taxes." Like it or not, these represent the indispensable price we pay for democracy.
In this season of giving, may we be generous with our neighbors near and far, discovering in the process the incredible joy that comes from acts of giving without expectation of return.
And may we likewise apply that same generosity of spirit to supporting those social institutions of our democracy on which we daily depend for our collective and individual well-being.
May the peace and joy of this season be with us all.
Mark Schwiebert, a former mayor of Rock Island, is a lawyer.