Column: Peace and joy to all

Of course, the festivals of Hanukkah and Christmas today reinforce this sharing spirit during this time of year.

Yet throughout history, acts of generosity and sharing have nurtured healthy and thriving civilizations. The Renaissance in Europe, and cultural and social flourishing of mid-20th century America provide but two examples.

Over time, however, it became apparent that relying merely on spontaneous acts of personal generosity, however great, provided an inadequate method of dealing effectively and systematically with stubborn issues of poverty and social inequity.

Thus, just as we learned to deal with problems of crime and tyranny by organizing ourselves to create law enforcement and military forces, we evolved democratic institutions by which we could marshal and redirect resources in a way that increased opportunity, prevented exploitation, and better assured we could leave "our campground better than we found it," in the words of the old Scout saying.