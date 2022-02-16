Column: Our park needs a new name

In 1944 the U.S. was engaged in a global war to stop fascism, fighting in far-flung places with names like Monte Cassino and Peleliu. But even in the midst of this all-consuming conflict, a group of leaders in our community had their sights set far beyond the horizon. The newly formed Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission acquired two large plots of land that would become favorite spots for generations of Quad Citizens.

A 174-acre tract along the Mississippi upriver from Hampton would become Illiniwek Forest Preserve, taking its name from an Ojibwa word to describe the confederation of tribes that included the Cahokia, Peoria and Kaskaskia peoples, among others. A much larger tract just below Andalusia totaling 1,240 acres, which has since grown to 1,480 acres, is now known as Loud Thunder, using the Anglicized name of Black Hawk’s son, Náh-se-ús-kuk.

As anyone who’s enjoyed the wonders of these two amazing preserves can attest, we owe a debt of gratitude to the visionary community leaders who made possible a legacy that now belongs to all of us in Rock Island County. Fast forward to today, and thanks to a $1 million grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation, we will soon add 179 acres to the vital community trust those leaders established almost 80 years ago.

This newest forest preserve will carry forward the remarkable success we’ve seen recently in bringing back to our region threatened and endangered species like the Rusty Patched Bumblebee and the Northern Long-Eared Bat. That’s something we can all be proud of.

But this amazing new space needs a name.

As president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, I have been asked by the commission’s executive committee to invite suggestions from the public. We hope to settle on a name that is true to our region’s rich history, embraces our community’s values, and captures our hope for the future. And we want to hear from you.

Please send your ideas for naming the newest Rock Island County Forest Preserve by email to newpark@ricfpd.org, or send a note to "New Park" at 19406 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City IL 61259.

We’ll accept ideas through the end of March, and announce the name later this year.

In the meantime, we hope you’ll consider volunteering more than your naming suggestions.

Whether you’d like to help with conservation activities, special events, education programs, or any of the other opportunities available through the Forest Preserve District, your help is both welcome and needed. Without volunteers, much of the vital work at our preserves simply could not be accomplished. You can learn more about supporting the district’s mission to, "Restore, conserve, learn, and play," by visiting the district website at www.ricfpd.org.

Most importantly, however, my fellow commissioners join me in inviting you to come and explore the wonders of the world close at hand, through the resources of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.

Kai Swanson is a Rock Island County Board members and president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0