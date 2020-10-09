Column: Original intent vs. modern intent

The First Amendment also guarantees the right of the people to peacefully assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. Originalists would acknowledge the people's right to peacefully assemble and protest. But they would deny that that right includes the right to riot, loot or burn buildings.

The rights of Americans are our liberties. The word "liberty" appears in two amendments to our Constitution.

The Fifth Amendment (1791) provides that no person shall be "deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process." The Fourteenth Amendment (1868) provides "nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law."

From the Magna Carta in 1215 until after our Civil War "due process" has had a clear ﬁxed meaning. For Englishmen and Americans, it meant that no man could be executed, imprisoned or ﬁned unless he was ﬁrst tried and convicted consistently with the laws of the land. Due process referred to procedures — the laws of the land. That form of due process is therefore known as procedural due process.

But in the latter 19th Century, some judges opted to deﬁne liberty in a more expansive and "enlightened" way.