Column: On food and faithfulness

If your journey toward Easter this year included Shrove Tuesday, Maundy Thursday, and Easter Sunday, you probably did some feasting and fasting. As a young girl I remember when the school cafeteria had fish on Fridays all year long and during Lent we had meatless meals on Fridays at home. That was the only time my mom would serve Welsh Rarebit. I considered it a treat. Tuna casserole, tomato soup, grilled cheese, and fish were some of my favorite foods. I thought we were celebrating Lent by having those yummy meals.

Once I learned it was supposed to be a deprivation, the idea of giving up meat for Lent didn’t make sense to me. If one is going to contemplatively deny oneself a pleasure it shouldn’t be replaced by something more pleasurable.

As a school nurse, when students come to me complaining of a stomach ache, one of my first inquiries is whether or not they have eaten breakfast. Sometimes they are simply hungry and that can be easily remedied. This week when I asked this of a student, the reply was, "No, I’m fasting for Ramadan." I was curious to know more and learned that Ramadan is a time of cleansing for the body and soul, and a way to show obedience while recognizing the time of revelation to the Prophet Mohammed. The fasting is meant to be prayerful and intentional, the same as the fasting practiced by Catholics and other faiths.

Another religious holiday in Spring is the Jewish Passover which celebrates the Israelite’s release from slavery, exodus from Egypt, and saving of the firstborns in Israelite homes. Passover also has dietary restrictions and starts with a Seder meal. Again, fasting and feasting.

I find it interesting how various religions use food abstinence as a way of faithfulness. Our daily food intake is so habitual, that to break our everyday habits takes a concentrated effort. For me, that effort needs prayer. The prayer might start out as a plea for help to either not eat right now or to not eat a particular food. It then turns into a meditation of why I am choosing to not eat at that moment, and is followed up with a prayer of gratitude for so many things. Gratitude for the availability of food normally consumed, for the encouragement and ability to abstain, for grace and mercy, for forgiveness, for strength, for peace. My prayers of gratitude are always the most lengthy, so sometimes I need to simply cut to the chase and be grateful for salvation.

What words do you use to pray? Do you ramble on freely with whatever comes into your mind? Do you use prayer beads or a rosary to help keep you focused? Are the prayers and scripture you memorized as a child the words which spring forth when prayer is needed? There is great comfort in having a scriptural library in one’s brain. A card catalog of psalms and supplications to heal your heart and soul.

I was part of a conversation the other day about hymns as prayer. The music and the lyrics of hymns touch one’s soul in any state of being. If you have ever been blessed with being in the presence of someone whose reality no longer includes a memory of loved ones or the ability to speak, you have probably witnessed how they will smile and sing silently along when the strains of a familiar favorite hymn are heard. It is the purest form of prayer I have witnessed.

As Saint John Paul II stated, "We are the Easter people, and Hallelujah is our song!"

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

