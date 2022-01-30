Column: Olympic athletes should speak up about climate change

In the 1930s, track athlete Jesse Owens defied Adolf Hitler’s “master race” agenda by competing in the Berlin Olympic Games and winning four gold medals. In 1968, U.S. Olympic champions John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised a black-gloved salute in accepting their medals, as a sign of solidarity with oppressed Black people around the world.

Athletes hold a tremendous amount of influence. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed individual on Instagram, with nearly 360 million followers — that’s nearly 5% of the world’s population. What if he spoke up about ways to address climate change?

Olympic athletes are not engineers or climate scientists, and we should not rely on them to conduct climate modeling or analyze weather patterns. But they are immersed in various environments for their sport, seeing patterns emerge that they can and should comment on. They spend their time training on the snow that is melting, oceans that are acidifying and heat that is intensifying.

Athletes witness these changes firsthand and can share what they are seeing to ignite change in others. If your court is burning, you cannot just “shut up and dribble,” as basketball great LeBron James was told to do by a TV commentator after he discussed racial issues in an interview.