Column: Nourishment for all of us

Like many households in the early 1960s mine had a brand new set of World Book Encyclopedias. The elegant white leather-covered books with gold lettering offered us Midwestern kids the world within their pages. We weren’t allowed to have a television in our living room, but we had a built-in bookshelf for our encyclopedias. The set included the Childcraft How and Why Library which was a 15-volume set of books featuring content aimed solely for children. The spines were color- and number-coded and the hardest decision of my day was which volume to pore over.

My mother read me nursery rhymes from volume one until her mouth ran dry. Volume two was filled with stories and fables. It was a place to learn moral values from stories that were sometimes gruesome, as children’s stories and rhymes so often were.

Volume two of the Childcraft set cemented my love for fables and folklore, but when I first heard the story of Stone Soup, which is meant to teach community and the value of sharing, I was extremely bothered by the deceit of the person who started the soup with stone and water. I was taken aback by the blatant fib of an answer when asked what was in the pot, and the reply was: "Soup. Stone soup, but it would taste ever so much better if it had an onion."

I thought she was trying to trick the townsfolk, and because I knew enough about fables and fairy tales, I suspected she was a witch. I was also very disturbed that there was an actual stone in the pot, which didn’t sound safe to me. As the story goes, she wasn’t a witch after all. She was trying to help the townsfolk feed their hungry children by getting them to pool their resources to create something that in whole would be better than each of its parts.

As the people gathered around the steaming, aromatic pot they each added whatever they had to offer, be it parsnips or parsley. Their contribution to the bubbling delicacy gave them ownership. They could proudly tell others, "Come see our soup and bring something to put in it." The additions from others turned the soup of stone into nourishment for all around.

I’ve created incredible soups in my kitchen for years, but before I knew how to cook I brought home piles of cookbooks from the library. I read them like they were mystery novels. Searching for the clues that turned a pile of individual ingredients into something delicious, I learned that in some recipes the binder is what is important, it is what forms the parts into a whole. In other recipes its the spices that create a marriage between unrelated flavors. I recently discovered an online group for soup lovers. Everybody shares bits of their history through the telling of the stories of their soup. They ask others around their virtual boiling pot to suggest ways to improve a soup, to add some spice or texture. What they are offering is good, but they know it can become better with the input of others.

If you have something bitter or wilted, another person will know how to tame the bitterness or refresh the withered. This is true for soup and for life. When you feel as cold and hard as a stone, if you let others add their unique ingredient, be it patience or peace to your pot of life, you will end up with a pot of life that is brimming full of goodness and warmth. Because others filled you up, you will then be capable of feeding the hungry around you.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

