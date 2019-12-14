Column: Nancy Pelosi is hiding behind her religion

While I am certain that Pelosi believes that her heart is bursting at the seams just like the Grinch after his conversion, her actions do not show it. Father Joe Zaleski, an archdiocesan priest who appeared on my radio show last week, observed: "It is the church's teaching that we should not hate ...(but) look at what she said you know, 'I was raised in a Catholic house not to hate,' but then she calls (Trump) a coward, then she calls him memes ... She says she prays for the president but, I'm not so sure I believe that."

My astonishment stemmed from the fact that Pelosi would even make an issue of her faith when the reporter was simply asking whether she agreed with a fellow legislator's comments. To turn a question about politics into a referendum on religion was, frankly, weird.

But my overriding emotion triggered by Pelosi's statement was profound anger. No one should try to hide behind a religion when they have spent most of their professional lives misrepresenting, as Pelosi has done through her passionate commitment to supporting abortion.