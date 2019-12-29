Column: My hopes for Owen

But above all else, I hope that he will just be himself. Once, when my daughter was still in her preschool years and I picked her up at the daytime sitter where she spent her time while I was teaching and her mother was at work, she was in tears. I asked her what was wrong. She reported that someone had asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up. With tears in her eyes, she said, "But I don’t want to be something else; I just want to be myself." And that is what I want for Owen as well.