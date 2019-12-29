Column: My hopes for Owen

I have now met in person Owen, my first grandchild. I am very happy to take my turn holding him in my arms while sitting in the rocking chair and gently rocking him when he is reluctant to go to sleep. Every moment spent with him is precious.
This is the time of year when a lot of people make wishes for the future. This year, my thoughts are not about my own hopes for the future but rather about my wishes and hopes for Owen. I hope that:
• In the years to come, there will be less hatred and divisiveness and more love and compassion.
• He will be a kind, caring person who treats everyone with respect and dignity.
• If he serves in the military, it will be during peacetime, rather than during a time of war.
• He will get a good education, which will open doors of opportunity for him, just as education has for me and for his parents.
• He will choose a career that he finds meaningful and enjoyable, be it as a teacher, a lawyer, an electrician, a diesel mechanic, or some other occupation.
• He will never lose his spontaneity and his desire to learn new things.
• He will ask lots of questions and never be satisfied until he has found the answers to them.
• He will bond with our place in Montana, just as I have and just as his parents have.
• He will enjoy going fishing and be thrilled when I pass on to him my fishing tackle.
• He will enjoy the outdoors and climb tall mountains simply because they are there.
• He will find white water rafting exhilarating and something that everyone should do.
• He will learn how to sail.
• He will view deer, coyotes, eagles, great blue herons and other creatures as his friends and, to use the language of Pope Francis, our brothers and sisters in this, our common home.
• He will be concerned about the environment and help take care of our common home.
• He will learn how to work with his hands and enjoy building things.
• When old enough, he will make good use of the carpentry tools that hang on the wall above the workbench in the garage at our place in Montana.
• When old enough, he will enjoy using my John Deere tractor to plow snow at our place in the mountains of Montana (snow that sometimes is several feet deep).
• He will realize there is virtue to be gained by sawing and splitting wood for the wood-burning stoves that keep our cabin in Montana warm when we are there during the winter.
• He will never lose his sense of humor and will be able to laugh at himself and with others.
• He will never lose his ability to shed tears when sad.
• He will learn from failure and have the strength to pick himself up and go on when things don’t work out the way he had hoped they would.
• He will love music and perhaps play a musical instrument or two himself.
• He will appreciate the beauty of art and of poetry.
• He will enjoy reading books and perhaps write a book or two himself.
But above all else, I hope that he will just be himself. Once, when my daughter was still in her preschool years and I picked her up at the daytime sitter where she spent her time while I was teaching and her mother was at work, she was in tears. I asked her what was wrong. She reported that someone had asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up. With tears in her eyes, she said, "But I don’t want to be something else; I just want to be myself." And that is what I want for Owen as well.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.