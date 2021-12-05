Column: Move quickly on replacing lead water lines

We know the precise location of only a fraction of America’s lead pipes, but they are typically not hard or expensive to detect — just ask your plumber. The mistake the Environmental Protection Agency, states and communities might make is to spend two to three years searching for all the pipes before starting on replacement. It would be a tragedy to waste so much time for all the people living in homes with known lead pipes today. Cities should pay to replace the known lead pipes, now while searching for the remainder.

America’s largest cities and suburbs are typically served by large public or private water utilities that are good at applying for government funding. However, more than 90% of water utilities serve fewer than 10,000 people, and they don’t have capacity to apply for complex federal programs or manage funding that comes from them. America’s small towns could get left behind simply during the application process.

One way to help those communities is for every state government to establish statewide contracts with intermediary businesses that specialize in working across communities to deliver small construction projects. Intermediaries are already doing this through many other government programs.