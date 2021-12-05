 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Move quickly on replacing lead water lines
0 Comments

Column: Move quickly on replacing lead water lines

  • 0
OPED-INFRASTRUCTURE-LEADPIPES-GET

A worker with East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) stands in a trench as he prepares to install new water pipe on April 22, 2021, in Walnut Creek, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

 Justin Sullivan

Compared to almost any other public health or environmental problem, the presence of toxic lead in drinking water is an easy one to fix. Congress is giving the country a chance to do so.

Lead is almost never found naturally in water, instead we’ve been putting it there for the last thousand years by transporting drinking water through pipes made from it. Take away the lead pipe, and the lead rapidly disappears from the water.

In America, up to 10 million homes are believed to have lead water pipes, but we are better off than many countries. In Canada, around 40% of older homes have them and 25-30% of all homes in Europe do, too.

Lead pipe removal and replacement is as shovel-ready and shovel-worthy as infrastructure projects come. The infrastructure law provides $15 billion to start doing so.

Based on estimated total lead pipes per state, the formula EPA uses to divvy it among the states, and EPA’s average replacement cost of $4,700 per pipe, this is enough funding to replace at least half the lead pipes in 27 states, including Maryland. There may be as many as a half million of these pipes in Maryland and surrounding states.

But slow planning processes and contracting paperwork could prevent many states from using this funding efficiently. Here are steps that could help ensure that millions of pipes get replaced in the next five years.

We know the precise location of only a fraction of America’s lead pipes, but they are typically not hard or expensive to detect — just ask your plumber. The mistake the Environmental Protection Agency, states and communities might make is to spend two to three years searching for all the pipes before starting on replacement. It would be a tragedy to waste so much time for all the people living in homes with known lead pipes today. Cities should pay to replace the known lead pipes, now while searching for the remainder.

America’s largest cities and suburbs are typically served by large public or private water utilities that are good at applying for government funding. However, more than 90% of water utilities serve fewer than 10,000 people, and they don’t have capacity to apply for complex federal programs or manage funding that comes from them. America’s small towns could get left behind simply during the application process.

One way to help those communities is for every state government to establish statewide contracts with intermediary businesses that specialize in working across communities to deliver small construction projects. Intermediaries are already doing this through many other government programs.

For example, Prince George’s County has a $200 million partnership with a community-benefit partner that has been installing green stormwater projects for years, through local subcontractors whose workforce is more than 80% minorities and women. Intermediary organizations have a capacity to manage government contract paperwork that tiny communities lack. They also can wait out the months before government pays an invoice while having the cash to promptly pay the plumbers who carry out pipe replacements.

Another shortcut needed to accelerate lead pipe removal is the use of contracts that pay a fixed price only after work is completed. Thousands of local plumbers have firsthand knowledge of the location of lead pipes — so money shouldn’t only go to large construction and engineering firms. Plumbers and construction firms that are pre-authorized with local government or water utilities should be able to get paid back at a fixed rate for every replacement that is completed. More states and EPA should be encouraging this approach.

Lastly, EPA could also speed up pipe removal by clarifying that new funding can be used to retroactively pay for any documented lead pipe replaced since the infrastructure law passed. In other words, if a project can be completed today at the average cost that EPA expects, EPA should make clear that the replacement is funding-eligible, even if all the paperwork isn’t in place yet.

Side-by-side with each of these approaches, the nation’s largest water utilities must still operate centralized and methodical lead pipe replacement programs, especially in communities like Baltimore or Philadelphia with large numbers of lead pipes. But without these innovative contracting approaches, millions of families will continue to be exposed to lead in their drinking water, years after we could have removed it.

Timothy Male is executive director of the Environmental Policy Innovation Center.

©2021 The Baltimore Sun. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: An ounce of prevention is worth a lot
Columnists

Column: An ounce of prevention is worth a lot

  • Updated

At the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus had spread globally before its potential severity was clear. The identification of the Omicron variant in South Africa took only two weeks. Travel restrictions followed within hours, world-wide surveillance for the variant is underway, and clinical and epidemiologic research are in full swing.

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all
Columnists

Williams: Locally, nationally and globally, inequity imperils us all

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

Column: Putin's challenge
Columnists

Column: Putin's challenge

President Joe Biden arrived in the White House 10 months ago with two top foreign policy priorities: He wanted to rebuild the alliances his pr…

Column: Seeking those who fan your flames
Columnists

Column: Seeking those who fan your flames

  • Updated

What I love most about holidays is being surrounded by loved ones. Being surrounded by love started early for me this year. I sat in my hammock chair on my son’s driveway watching people he loves trickle into the yard. His dear wife threw a party to celebrate his birthday. Despite the golden sun that was setting in a brilliant blue sky, the crisp autumn air had a chill to it. Children dodged the fire pit as they chased each other through leaves in the cul-de-sac; nobody cared that they had a fistful of cookies to munch on even though they had not yet eaten actual food. Delight beamed from my son’s face as he greeted folks ranging in age from one to 90.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News