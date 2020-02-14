Column: Moderates are winning over Democrats

Under current party rules, the estimated 771 so-called superdelegates — mostly national and state-level party leaders whose votes are not tied to their state primary results — don't have a vote in the first round of balloting, a change made after Sanders' supporters claimed that superdelegates lined up early behind Hillary Clinton in 2016 and tipped the nomination in her favor.

But the superdelegates do get to vote in the second ballot, and if it's true that the party leadership consists mostly of moderates, then that doesn't bode well for Sanders (or Warren, if her campaign recovers) if they fail to win a majority of the regular delegates. It's likely that the superdelegates would align behind the top surviving moderate — maybe Bloomberg at that point? — which could lead to an internal bloodbath between the progressives and moderates, which would be a significant drag on the Democratic Party going into the general election. Also, many states allow their delegates to change candidates after the first ballot. So we might actually have a national convention this time around that is more than a coronation of a predetermined nominee.