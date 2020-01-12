Column: Missed opportunities with Iran

It has been frustrating to see, over time, how we have heedlessly and systematically screwed up our relationship with Iran. Of all the countries in the Middle East, this is the one which should have been our natural and strongest ally.

Consider that, among the chopped-up messes Britain and France — with our consent — made of the region after World War I, Iran was closest to being the most coherent. It was the heart of the ancient Persian Empire and its population more cohesive than most. It also has about 9% of the world’s oil reserves and that was its problem.

A British speculator, William D’Arcy discovered oil in Iran in 1908. A London-based company was organized to exploit this resource and in 1914, the British government gained control of it by buying a majority of shares. In 1933, the company agreed to pay Iran a generous four pounds for every ton of crude oil exported. Iran was forbidden to export any oil on its own.

This sweetheart deal became a source of trouble for Iranian leaders. The country’s population was fairly literate and open to western ideas. They agitated for a change and, in 1950, their democratic government voted to nationalize the oil industry.