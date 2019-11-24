At a time when some candidates for public office are promising "Medicare for All," it behooves us to come to grips with a basic reality that no one on the campaign trail wants to talk about: A key part of Medicare is facing bankruptcy just a few years down the road.
The part of Medicare facing bankruptcy is arguably the most important part of Medicare: Medicare Part A: The Hospital Insurance (HI) program. As the name of this program implies, this part of Medicare covers hospitalization expenses for those eligible for Medicare coverage (primarily those age 65 and older.)
Unlike Medicare Part B (which provides outpatient medical coverage) and Part D (which provides prescription drug coverage), Medicare Part A (along with Social Security) is financed by a payroll tax on current workers, which shows up on payroll stubs as the FICA deduction. This means that current workers (and their employers) are paying for Medicare Part A hospitalization benefits for their parents and grandparents, with an implicit promise that when they retire and qualify for Medicare benefits, their children and grandchildren will, via the FICA deduction, pay for their Medicare Part A benefits.
Sounds great in theory. Unfortunately, those who turn 65 and retire just a few years down the road are going to be in for a rude shock: The money won’t be there to pay for all the benefits that they have been promised.
The Medicare portion of the FICA tax goes into the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund, from which covered hospitalization costs are paid for those who are Medicare eligible. The good news is that there is a temporary surplus in this trust fund. The bad news is that this temporary surplus is being drawn down at a rapid rate, with what is paid out in benefits significantly exceeding what is currently coming in from the Medicare portion of the FICA tax.
Here are the numbers. As reported by the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, who are required by law to make an annual report released to the public, the trust fund will run out of money in seven years. This will mean that there will no longer be money in the trust fund to pay for the full level of benefits that have been promised to senior citizens with the amount of money coming in from the Medicare portion of the FICA not being enough to fully pay for promised benefits. (The full report can be accessed at https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/ReportsTrustFunds/Downloads/TR2019.pdf.)
When the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund is depleted, there will be basically three options: (a) renege on what has been promised to senior citizens, (b) increase the FICA tax or other taxes, or (c) running up our appalling federal budget deficits even more, thereby sticking our children and grandchildren with the bill. All are terrible choices.
There are some things that could be done to raise more revenue — such as use a more rigorous means test for Part B and Part D benefits, thereby reducing the subsidies that those who are more affluent receive with the additional revenues transferred to the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund. However, the clock is rapidly ticking down. The longer that folks in Washington bury their heads in the sand and refuse to come to grips with reality, the more difficult it will be to deal with this impending crisis.
When the most recent Hospital Insurance Trust Fund report was released this past April, Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, stated, "At a time when some are calling for a complete government takeover of the American healthcare system, the Medicare Trustees have delivered a dose of reality in reminding us that the program’s main trust fund for hospital services can only pay full benefits for seven more years."
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, are you listening? Is not wisdom on the side of shoring up what we already have and then, when it is economically feasible, building upon these foundations to expand coverage, rather than upend our entire healthcare system by promising far-ranging benefits to be financed by fuzzy economic projections that are not likely to materialize?