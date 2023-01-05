 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Column: Media let us down in reporting on George Santos prior to the election

  • 0

Folks are wringing their hands over George Santos.

He’s a liar. And he got caught.

He said he graduated from college. He didn’t.

George Santos

Santos 

He said he had fancy jobs at Goldman Sachs and Citibank. They say they’ve never heard of him.

He said he was a successful real estate investor. He doesn’t own any property and is deep in debt.

So, what do you call someone like that? Congressman.

Yes, the Republican won a toss-up district in New York. And Democrats are crying foul.

The voters were tricked. Bamboozled. Deceived. Fooled.

Sigh.

Former Springfield Mayor Tim Davlin lied about graduating from college. State Sen. Sam McCann lied about being a Marine. Rod Blagojevich lied about, well, just about everything.

People are also reading…

I’ve been covering politicians for 35 years. And I’ve been lied to for just as long. Some folks want Santos removed from office because of what he said to get there.

With Republicans holding a razor thin majority in the House, don’t hold your breath that they will remove one of their own for doing something that happened before he held office. In case you think I’m picking on the GOP, the Democrats aren’t any better at policing their own ranks.

When Bill Clinton said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” do you remember all of the Democrats in Congress lining up to remove him from office? Me neither.

Presidential biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin once asked Lyndon Johnson why he had so often told people that his grandfather had died at the Alamo, when he knew it was not true.

Johnson, she said, confessed to the fraud, but had a ready explanation. “My grandfather wasn’t killed at the Alamo,” she recalled him saying. “He was killed at the Battle of San Jacinto, which Texans know was more important in achieving independence (from Mexico), but other Americans usually haven’t heard of. So, I moved him to the Alamo.”

“That seemed reasonable,” Goodwin told a group of reporters years ago, “until I did some further checking and found he hadn’t been killed in the Battle of San Jacinto either. He died in bed.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

When you find discrepancies in the stories of politicians, look out. Someone who refuses to deal honestly with their private life may well distort the reality while holding public office.

Remember Johnson distorted an ambiguous encounter between a North Vietnamese and U.S. ship in the Gulf of Tonkin into the pretext for war.

I once worked for a liar. Maybe “serial fableist” would be a better term. Almost every conversation I had with him was filled with lies and distortions. He lied about big things and small. And he often ended his conversations with, “Remember, I’ve got your back.”

Whenever he’d say that, I’d roll my eyes, tell him goodbye and hang-up the phone. I’d ask myself why he lied so much, even about things that in no discernible way benefited him.

When he told me to lie for him, my answer was clear, “No.”

Some of the best career advice I ever received came from a public servant named Gene Callahan. He told me, he would always tell prospective employers two things: “I’ll never lie for you, and I’ll return all of my phone calls by the end of every day.”

Some folks might ask what does not lying and returning phone calls have to do with one another? One is about a lie of commission and the other about a lie of omission. Both are bad. He wasn’t the type to avoid calls so he wouldn’t have to answer tough questions.

His daughter, former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, is one of the most honorable public servants I’ve ever covered. He raised her right. (Cheri and I worked together for a decade at the Quad-City Times.)

In our cynical age, it’s easy to dismiss all politicians as liars. Many are. But not all.

This growing cynicism stems from many things, not the least is the corrupt system that we find ourselves in. Most members of Congress and the Illinois General Assembly face either no or nominal opposition.

When a voter learns that they have been lied to, there is little they can do when they have no alternative on the ballot.

But what about the hotly contested races like that of George Santos? Well, the best disinfectant is sunlight. And in this case, the media organizations that covered the race let us down.

With the exception of the reporting from one small weekly newspaper in his district, we never were told of Santos’ deceptions until after he had been elected. New York is the last U.S. city with three daily newspapers and it’s the center of the media universe. And nobody picked up that there was a liar in their midst?

The necessary shoe-leather reporting wasn’t done.

Journalism is being the public’s eyes and ears. That means going to the courthouse and checking candidate’s backgrounds for criminal convictions, calling schools to see if their education claims are true. One of my favorites is checking birthdates. You’d be surprised how many politicians lie about their age.

Unfortunately, less of that is happening. So, what can voters do when they learn that the candidate they voted for lied to them?

There isn’t a whole lot you can do about a liar — other than not elect them again.

Scott Reeder

Scott Reeder, a staff writer for Illinois Times, can be reached at: sreeder@illinoistimes.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: Consider the new year as the old year passes

Column: Consider the new year as the old year passes

The turning of the year is a time to reflect and imagine: looking back at the past and thinking about what’s ahead. It is also a time of unbridled celebration and a surfeit of football. Like Christmas, it is compact of opposites.

Column: Bustos: What we've accomplished together

Column: Bustos: What we've accomplished together

As I cleaned out my office, I came across an old, coffee-stained piece of paper with a list of goals I wrote 10 years ago when I first came to Washington. It’s a window into what I was thinking as I prepared to serve Northern, Northwest and Central Illinois in Congress.

Column: A very special Christmas

Column: A very special Christmas

This has been a very special Christmas for us. What has made it so special is that our daughter and son-in-law and their son – our three-year-old grandson – moved here to the Quad Cities. Our daughter and son-in-law lived in the Los Angeles area for six years and in Phoenix for several years before that. They arrived a few days before Christmas and are staying with us while waiting for their furniture to arrive at the townhouse they have rented.

My wife and I are thrilled. Instead of being a half-continent away, they will be just a few minutes away. Many adult children do not want to be anywhere near where their parents are living. Our daughter and son-in-law enjoy spending time with us, which we greatly appreciate. Their coming here to live in the Quad Cities is the most wonderful Christmas present that we have ever received!

Our daughter, who is a lawyer, is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law. She was a partner in a highly-regarded law firm based in Los Angeles. She has a job lined up here in the Quad Cities where she can put her legal skills to work

I am very pleased that my daughter realizes that there is quality of life that can be experienced here in the Quad Cities, quality of life that is difficult to experience in many other parts of the country (something that many who have grown up here fail to realize.) Above all else, this is a great place to raise a family.

For our daughter, moving here is a homecoming. For our son-in-law and grandchild, it is discovering a whole new way of life – one that involves snow, which is a new experience for both of them.

I am immensely proud of my son-in-law. After having been out of school for a number of years, he had the courage to go to college in order to gain the credentials he needed to pursue his dream – that of being a teacher. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in education and a major in history. He was named the outstanding history major in his class.

Prior to resigning his position to move here, he was teaching at an inner city school in Los Angeles. The Illinois State Board of Education recently notified him that he has been certified to teach on the middle school and high school levels. He will be applying for teaching positions in the Illinois Quad Cities for next fall. In the meantime, he hopes to do some substitute teaching.

And what does our grandson think about moving from the warmth of California to Illinois in the middle of the winter? He loves snow! When the snow conditions are conducive, he wants to make a snowman. I might have to help him with that. I might have spent some time in my shop sawing and coloring some short dowels that can be inserted in the snow for the face of a snowman – brown for the eyes and red for the nose. I might have sawed out a smiling mouth for the snowman. Gotta have a happy snowman, you know. And I might have set aside an old cap for the snowman to wear. Gotta keep his head warm, you know.

MAY YOU AND YOUR FAMILY HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR! AND MAY 2023 BE A YEAR OF REDISCOVERING THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY TIME AND THE OTHER THINGS THAT BRING QUALITY TO LIFE.

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

Wall Street Journal: The House pretends to call in sick

The House of Representatives spent Dec. 23 passing the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending blowout, and the bill is loaded with earmarks and pet priorities from health care to public lands that few members have bothered to read. This is no way to run a government, and compounding the embarrassment is that half of the lawmakers had already ditched Washington for the holidays.

Column: Thoughts at end of 2022

Column: Thoughts at end of 2022

THOUGHTS AT YEAR END, DECEMBER 2022.

As the holiday season is upon us and a New Year beckons, we tend to reflect on our many blessings and to consider what lies in store for the year ahead.

The last year has been filled with challenges and accomplishments.

In February, Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine posed an enormous challenge to that country, and to democracy-loving nations around the globe. The valor of the Ukrainian people and their Churchill-esque leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, backed by the U.S. and our NATO allies, has stymied the Russian bully AND given fair warning to other would-be tyrants of the risk of attacking a smaller nation, or democracy itself.

Likewise, at the UN Climate Conference in Egypt, positive steps were taken to address the growing crisis of climate change affecting all parts of our country and the rest of the world.

At home, unemployment has remained impressively low throughout 2022. Meanwhile, the threat of inflation has begun to ebb. A combination of improved supply chains and strategic interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have helped curb price increases without triggering a recession.

Perhaps one of the greatest accomplishments of the last year was our nation's resounding rejection in November of Election Denier's and their attacks on democracy. Nearly all of the candidates embracing Donald Trump's denial of his defeat in 2020 were themselves defeated at the polls this year. In the process, the party out of power had its worst showing in the national midterm elections in the last twenty (20) years. Thankfully this time; most of those defeated accepted the verdict of the voters and did not themselves deny the legitimacy of the electoral process. Democracy is the better for it.

Now as we look to the year ahead, opportunities abound. In the closing days of this Congress, legislation has passed to support Ukraine, while boosting investment in rural development and protections for American workers. This legislation also plugs holes in the election law to prevent future attempts to overthrow the government such has happened on January the 6th three years ago. Yet long delayed immigration reform legislation still awaits action, possibly through a balancing of paths to citizenship for young workers with a tightening of border controls.

As a narrowly divided Congress will take office in January 2023, a lot will depend on the willingness of members to work together. Bipartisan action has occurred in the recent past despite all the hot partisan rhetoric we've heard this last year. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment Act and Recent Major Spending Plan provide two recent examples.

In this same spirit, our elected officials can commit to working together for the good of the public in the days ahead. OR, they can merely try to score points to undermine the other party in 2024.

It will be up to us in the new year to demand the former.

Lisa Jarvis: Cancer vaccine hunt makes progress, finally

Lisa Jarvis: Cancer vaccine hunt makes progress, finally

The long-awaited cancer vaccine revolution is getting a little closer to reality. New data from Moderna Inc. and Merck and Co. suggest that after decades of failures, researchers are finally figuring out the right way to design a vaccine that can teach immune cells how to recognize and combat tumors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News