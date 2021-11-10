Column: Mapmakers don't scare me

They’d deserve credit for their creativity if it wasn’t so obviously corrupt. In one version of their map, you could drive a straight line out of the 17th District for two hours and pass through six different districts before entering back into the 17th. Their latest version has the 17th District hugging the rural parts of northwestern Illinois before sharply curving out to the east and carving a narrow strip out of the central part of our state, with random branches jutting out all along the way. They’re chopping the 17th District into an unrecognizable mass, splitting up and rearranging entire communities for the sole purpose of clawing power away from the people into their own elitist hands by electing a rubber-stamping Democrat for Nancy Pelosi in Washington.

It looks like a Picasso painting, but it’s certainly not art. In drawing these maps, Democrats didn’t care which communities they were lumping in with which. Some small towns were split in half. The only thing that mattered is how many Republican voters, regardless of where they’re from or what their communities’ needs are, live within the lines. My good friends, who live 20 minutes away from me, can’t vote for me any longer because they are in a different district. But don’t worry, my friends who live two and a half hours away now can.